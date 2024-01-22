Tottenham injury update: James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Giovani Lo Celso latest news and return dates

Tottenham are growing ever confident their injury woes are subsiding ahead of the end of the Premier League winter break.

Two weeks off will give Ange Postecoglou plenty of time to recover the likes of James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon.

Cristian Romero was last time out able to start the draw at Manchester United alongside Micky van de Ven, and a late issue for the Dutchman centre-back has also been played down by the player himself. Longer lay-offs are expected for Giovani Lo Celso, Ben Davies and Alejo Veliz.

Here is your latest update of Tottenham injury news and return dates...

James Maddison

Absent since early November due to an ankle injury, Spurs star Maddison's return is set to come as a major boost to Postecoglou's team.

Speaking before the United game, Postecoglou described the England midfielder as "getting closer" with an optimistic tone that he can be ready after the winter break as he nears a return to training.

"It depends when he starts training," explained the Tottenham boss.

"If he starts training early [this] week, potentially, but then again you have to see how they train with the first-team, how they feel. I think we’ve got three games in that week after the Man City game so I’d hazard to say he should be…"

Maddison himself provided an update days later on Instagram, confirming a return to training ahead of facing Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round.

Potential return date: Friday January 26, vs Man City

James Maddison has been a big miss for Tottenham (PA)

Dejan Kulusevski

Illness struck the Spurs camp last week before the draw at Manchester United, resulting in Kulusevski missing the game at Old Trafford.

The Swede was "desperate to play" but "went downhill" having trained shortly before the trip, according to Postecoglou, which suggests he should be ready to return after the winter break.

Potential return date: Friday January 26, vs Man City

Giovani Lo Celso

Spurs lost Lo Celso to a fresh muscle injury in midweek.

The exact diagnosis is yet to be revealed with the player set for further tests.

Potential return date: February 2024

Spurs face a nervous wait over Giovani Lo Celso (Getty Images)

Manor Solomon

The upcoming FA Cup tie against Manchester City is Solomon's target for his return as he recovers from knee surgery.

The 24-year-old is aiming for a return to training early this week after three months out.

Potential return date: Friday January 26, vs Man City

Alejo Veliz

Postecoglou confirmed a "significant injury" for Argentine forward Veliz after he was taken off in the New Year's Eve win over Bournemouth.

Despite avoiding the need for an operation on his knee, the 20-year-old is set for a couple of months out.

Potential return date: March 2024

Alejo Veliz is set for two months out (Getty Images)

Ben Davies

It is just as well that Spurs have recovered a number of defenders lately given Davies missed out on the weekend with a hamstring issue.

Postecoglou has stated a timeframe of "probably a month or so" for the Welsh defender.

Potential return date: Saturday February 17, vs Wolves

Ivan Perisic

Tottenham have allowed Perisic to join Haduk Split on loan for the remainder of the season, despite suffering a serious knee injury in September.

The veteran will not play for the club again, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Potential return date: Never

Ivan Perisic's time at Tottenham is all-but over (REUTERS)

Ryan Sessegnon

Having missed the first half of the season with a hamstring injury, a fresh knock ruled Sessegnon out of the draw at Manchester United.

"He's got a slight niggle from last week so he missed this week and will hopefully be available in a couple of weeks," said Postecoglou post-match.

Potential return date: Wednesday, January 31 vs Brentford

Dane Scarlett

A hamstring injury has delayed Scarlett's return to the Tottenham fold following his recall from a loan at Ipswich.

Speaking last week, Postecoglou only confirmed that the issue was suffered in training with no timeframe reported as of yet.

Potential return date: Unknown