Tottenham vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Follow live coverage as Tottenham face Wolves today in the Premier League.

It’s been another inconsistent season for Spurs, who have followed up a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions with back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 6-3 at home to Liverpool before being beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. They remain in the bottom half of the division, though a victory here could take them 10th depending on other results.

Wolves have enjoyed a ‘new manager bounce’ since Gary O’Neil’s sacking and Vitor Pereira’s arrival, taking maximum points from their new boss’ opening two games with a thumping 3-0 victory at Leicester City before a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last time out. Those wins lifted them out of the relegation zone, though they remain just a point above the bottom three.

Follow live updates in the match blog, below

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Brennan Johnson 45) Wolverhampton 1

MISSED PENALTY! Son’s effort saved by Sa | Tottenham 1 Wolverhampton 1

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Rodrigo Bentancur 12) Wolverhampton 1

GOAL! Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wolverhampton 1 (Hee-Chan Hwang 7)

Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Doherty, Dawson, Bueno, Nelson Semedo, Andre Trindade, Joao Gomes, Ait Nouri, Bellegarde, Cunha, Hwang

Tottenham Hotspur FC 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:06

Substitution Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha Jørgen Strand Larsen

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:06

Substitution Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Gonçalo Manuel Ganchinho Guedes

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:59

That goal just before the break will be frustrating for Pereira, who watched his side edge in front before being pegged back just moments later. They looked solid for large periods of the opening 45 minutes, but Spurs finished the half strongly and are ahead going into the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:53

The half-time whistle blows with the hosts Tottenham 2-1 up over Wolves. It was the visitors who took the lead, a neatly worked set-piece routine teeing up Hwang to fire home from range. Spurs responded, however, levelling through Bentancur who ghosted in to nod Porro's corner into the back of the net. It looked like Spurs would take the lead with 43 minutes on the clock when they were awarded a penalty following a Gomes challenge on Johnson, however Son's spot-kick was well-saved by Sa. The Wolves goalkeeper had no chance though just moments later, Kulusevski setting up Johnson to lash Spurs into a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:51

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-1 WOLVES

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:49

Assist Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:48

Semedo receives just about the most obvious booking you'll see as he cynically wipes out Solanke, who was on the charge and driving towards Wolves' backline.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:47

There will be three minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:46

THE PENALTY IS SAVED!!! IT REMAINS 1-1!!! The Spurs captain Son steps up before firing his spot-kick towards the bottom left corner. Sa guesses right, however, and gets down well to his right to beat away the penalty, preserving Wolves' status as level in this game!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:44

Penalty Save José Pedro Malheiro de Sá

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:43

PENALTY TO SPURS!!! The hosts hit Wolves on the counter, and after Kulusevski slides the ball in for Johnson, a clumsy challenge from Andre sends the winger tumbling, before referee Chris Kavanagh points to the spot. What a chance this is for Spurs to get their noses in front right before the break!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:42

As we close in on half-time, the only shots on target have been the two goals. Both sides have defended pretty well, which hasn't always been the case this campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:41

The ball falls kindly for Bissouma to strike from outside the box, though his effort is always rising and soars over the crossbar.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:39

This time, Wolves deal with a corner better, though Son's delivery wasn't exactly the most inviting as it was comfortably cleared at the near post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:37

Cunha sees his name in lights as space opens up for a shot from range, but though it does have Forster scrambling, the effort flies a couple of yards wide of the target.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:36

Cunha has been involved in 11 goals in his last 10 Premier League games, scoring seven and assisting four. Overall he’s had a hand in 22 goals in 2024 (16 goals, six assists), the second most by a Wolves player in a single calendar year in the Premier League after Raul Jimenez (24 in 2019).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:36

The game has just slowed in tempo a little, perhaps to be expected after such a frantic start. You'd imagine Pereira will be pretty pleased with how his side has fared so far, though their defending from set-pieces has left a lot to be desired.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:32

A comedic moment sees Solanke and Bentancur collide as both try to fire Kulusevski's low cross goalwards. Neither ultimately makes contact, though the flag eventually goes up for offside, perhaps to the two players' relief.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:30

Wolves have won four of their last five league games against Spurs, as many as they had in their previous 19 against them combined (three draws, 12 defeats).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:28

Persistent work from Bellegarde sees him keep the ball in when it looked certain to go out, ultimately helping his side to win a corner. However, Spurs deal with the resulting set-piece.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:28

Yellow Card Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:25

WIDE! Spurs nearly score again from a set-piece, Dragusin getting on the end of Porro's cross before nodding narrowly wide. Pereira will be concerned at how his side has defended corners so far in this contest.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:23

After some treatment, Forster is up and looks like he will be okay to continue, much to Spurs fans' relief.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:22

Forster is down here, and Postecoglou will be hoping he doesn't have to go to his third-choice goalkeeper with number one Guglielmo Vicario already out with an ankle injury.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:20

Both teams are really trying to get on the front foot to land the next blow. It's been a lively start, but which side can sustain it?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:17

Tottenham have fallen 1-0 behind in 15 Premier League home games in 2024, the most ever by a side in a single calendar year in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:15

Cunha tries to restore Wolves' lead, but he can only fire wide of the target. As has been the case in so many of Spurs' games this season, it looks like we could be in for a thriller here!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:13

GOOOAAALLL!!! BENTANCUR MAKES IT 1-1!!! Wolves' lead certainly didn't last long as the hosts level. Porro swings a corner in from the right, and Bentancur evades his marker before sending a bullet header flying past Sa and in. All square at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:13

Assist Pedro Antonio Porro Sauceda

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:12

Wolves have a record of three wins, no draws and three defeats when scoring the opening goal in the Premier League this season. It's been a real question mark of theirs, but under Pereira, could things be different?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:09

Assist Rayan Aït-Nouri

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:08

Goal Hee-Chan Hwang

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:07

It's been a low-key start to proceedings in North London, with neither side able to yet fashion an opportunity.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:05

Tottenham have lost each of their last three Premier League meetings with Wolves, their longest ever losing run against them in their league history.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:01

The hosts kick us off and we are under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:58

The two teams enter the pitch ahead of this big game in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:53

Pereira makes three alterations to the side that started the win over United, with Dawson replacing Gomes in the back three while Bellegarde and Hwang are preferred to Guedes and Strand Larsen in attack. The in-form Cunha keeps his starting role, though for how much longer remains unclear pending an FA investigation after an incident following the 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, a loss that ultimately led to O'Neil's dismissal.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:53

Djed Spence was sent off against his former club at Forest, with Porro starting in his place in one of two changes to Ange Postecoglou's starting XI. The other sees Bissouma come in for Sarr, starting alongside Bentancur in the Uruguay international's second game back from a seven-match suspension.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:53

SUBS: Jorgen Strand Larsen, Rodrigo Gomes, Tommy Doyle, Carlos Forbs, Goncalo Guedes, Sam Johnstone, Bastien Meupiyou, Pedro Lima, Alfie Pond.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:53

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Santiago Bueno, Craig Dawson, Matt Doherty; Nelson Semedo, Andre, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:43

SUBS: Sergio Reguilon, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, Pape Sarr, Brandon Austin, Will Lankshear, Alfie Dorrington, Callum Olusesi.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:43

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min; Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:38

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:38

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham and Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…