Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Latest Premier League score and updates as Son Heung-min doubles hosts’ lead

Tottenham Hotspur face Everton in their first home game of the season as today’s Premier League action continues. Spurs suffered a second-half equaliser last time out as Jamie Vardy returned to the top-flight with a fine equaliser after Pedro Porro has sent Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead in the first half.

That match, which Tottenham dominated, ended in a 1-1 draw and left the manager ruing how many chances his players missed in the final third and Postecoglou will be hoping for a more clinical display this afternoon.

For Everton, they were humbled at home by Brighton, conceding three goals in an opening game to forget. Sean Dyche has bemoaned how many injuries his squad has but will feel energised by Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting at the top of the pitch. If the Toffees can take any points away from London it’ll be a brilliant result.

Follow all the updates from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium below:

14’ GOAL! Bissouma breaks the deadlock for the hosts [TOT 1-0 EVE]

25’ GOAL! Son doubles the lead for Postecoglou’s side [TOT 2-0 EVE]

15:52

Tottenham end the first half just like they started it, with Porro's left-foot strike from outside the box flying wide of Pickford's goal!

15:50

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-0 EVERTON

15:50

Spurs now have a corner at the other end and Kulusevski will take it. He takes it short to find Son outside the box, but the Spurs captain's delivery into the box is defended well.

15:48

Dyche's side win another corner kick as three minutes are added on at the end of the first half!

15:48

Everton are set to end the first half strongly winning back-to-back corners and putting Spurs under some pressure! But it's safe to say Vicario has had precious little to do in the first 45 minutes!

15:46

The game has resumed with Spurs temporarily down to 10 men as Van de Van waits on the sidelines. The Dutch defender looks like he will soldier on as he then makes his way back to the field to defend an Everton free-kick.

15:45

The play is stopped as Netherlands defender Van de Van is visibly in pain after landing awkwardly on his feet. He is receiving medical attention on the pitch, but it looks like the Spurs player's involvement in this game is about to end as he makes his way to the sidelines in some discomfort.

15:41

Spurs continue to attack and this time, Porro drives down the right and floats a cross into the box where Odobert meets it with a header, but his effort goes well over the goal!

15:40

Maddison is pulled down to the floor by Iroegbunam yet again in the middle of the park, meaning Everton can take a slight breather.

15:38

It's almost another goalkeeping mistake, but this time at the other end, as Vicario holds onto the ball a little too long for comfort. But the Spurs goalkeeper gets it away to safety with Calvert-Lewin lurking.

15:36

Are Everton set to endure another miserable August? They haven’t won a single Premier League game during the month in any of the last three seasons, drawing thrice and losing six times.

15:33

The skies have cleared as we are approaching the half-hour mark at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it's been all gloom for Everton so far in this game.

15:32

That was Son's sixth goal for Spurs in 14 appearances against Everton in the Premier League -- the Korea Republic attacker leading by example!

15:28

Goal Heung-Min Son

15:26

Odobert takes on Dixon down the right wing and wins another corner for Spurs. The French attacker, signed from relegated Burnley, is enjoying a fine debut so far for Tottenham.

15:25

Tottenham have enjoyed more than 77% possession in the first 20 minutes of this match, and they are not calming down as they continue to push the Toffees into their own half!

15:23

A reminder that Tottenham usually love scoring against the Toffees! They have scored more Premier League goals against Everton than any other opponent -- making it 103 goals today!

15:20

Everton are looking for an instant reply and have a corner now, but the Spurs backline manages to get the ball clear!

15:16

Goal Yves Bissouma

15:16

All the play is happening in the Everton half so far and Udogie does well to get past his defender, but the Spurs man can't get his cross into the centre of the box.

15:14

SAVE AGAIN!! Spurs are piling the pressure on Everton here and goalkeeper Pickford has to make another intervention to deny Maddison one-on-one before Johnson's glancing header from a Maddison cross goes wide seconds later!

15:13

It's a first foray forward from Everton, but Dixon is dealt with comfortably by Odobert and the chance is gone! It could be an intriguing battle between the two 19-year-olds today.

15:10

ANOTHER SAVE! Son pulls the trigger from outside the box and his shot takes a big deflection off McNeil on its way to the goal! Pickford has to dive to his right and tip it away to keep the score level!

15:08

It's another corner for Spurs and this time, it is debutant Odobert who wins it!

15:06

SAVE!! Pickford is forced into his first stop of the afternoon as Romero takes a sighter at goal from inside the box, but it's a strong fist from the Everton goalkeeper to deny him! This is a bright start for the home side!

15:04

Spurs are onto the attack straight away and Maddison fires a ball across the goal, which ultimately leads to Spurs' first corner of the game inside two minutes!

15:03

KICK OFF! Referee Anthony Taylor blows his whistle and Spurs captain Son gets us underway in this Premier League contest.

14:59

It's coming down quite heavily in North London, but both sets of players are now making their way onto the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning we are just moments away from the kick-off.

14:55

With Young suspended after getting sent off against the Seagulls, 19-year-old Dixon comes in to replace the right-back and makes his Everton debut in the only change in the Dyche's side from the 3-0 defeat to Brighton last time around. Tarkowski, who has been nursing a hamstring strain, recovers in time to feature in central defence alongside Keane, while Calvert-Lewin leads the line for the Toffees who are looking to open their account for the new season this afternoon.

14:49

Postecoglou is without summer signing Dominic Solanke, who sustained an ankle injury during his debut against Leicester, and Rodrigo Bentancur, who suffered a head injury in the same game. Odobert makes his Spurs debut finding a place among the front three while Bissouma takes the place of Bentancur. Kulusevski, lining up alongside Maddison in the midfield, is the other change in the Spurs XI as he comes in to replace Senegal international Pape Matar Sarr.

14:49

EVERTON SUBS: Mason Holgate, Iliman Ndiaye, Joao Virginia, Beto, Jake O'Brien, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Jenson Metcalfe, Harrison Armstrong.

14:49

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Roman Dixon; Idrissa Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam; Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jack Harrison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

14:45

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Radu Dragusin, Richarlison, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Timo Werner, Fraser Forster, Djed Spence, Pape Sarr, Ben Davies.

14:45

TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Guglielmo Vicario; Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro; James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski; Wilson Odobert, Son Heung-Min, Brennan Johnson.

14:44

Everton, meanwhile, finished 15th last season and Sean Dyche’s side began their new campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park last Saturday. Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra all scored past the Toffees who finished with 10 men after 39-year-old defender Ashley Young saw a red card midway through the second half. Everton’s last league win against Spurs came on the opening day of the 2020-21 season when a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

14:40

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham are looking for their first win of the 2024-25 season after settling for a 1-1 draw with Leicester City in their opening fixture last week. Pedro Porro had given Spurs the lead in the first half, but they were made to pay for their inability to kill off the game when 37-year-old Jamie Vardy equalised for newly promoted Leicester in the 57th minute at King Power Stadium. Spurs, who finished two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa last season, will aim to get their season up and running against the Toffees in front of their own supporters today.

14:34

Hello and welcome this live text commentary, and we are in North London today where Tottenham Hotspur host Everton in their second Premier League outing of the season.

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…