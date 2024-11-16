Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Super League latest goals and updates as Russo scores early

(Action Images via Reuters)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Two of those sides meet in the north London derby on Saturday, with Spurs sat seventh in the table ahead of kick-off and Arsenal in fourth - but in good form since the sacking of Jonas Eidevall and under the caretaker guidance of Renee Slegers.

Follow the live action below as Tottenham Hotspur face Arsenal today in the WSL:

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: WSL updates

Kick-off at 1:45pm GMT

GOAL! Russo scores inside two minutes to give Arsenal lead (0-1)

GOAL! Maanum doubles Gunners’ lead in first half (0-2)

Tottenham Hotspur WFC 0 - 2 Arsenal WFC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:12

Delay in match because of an injury Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:12

Foul by Steph Catley (Arsenal Women).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:09

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:09

Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:07

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:06

Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:02

Offside, Arsenal Women. Emily Fox is caught offside.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:04

Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:00

Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

13:56

Foul by Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal Women).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

14:11

Attempt saved. Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Williamson.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

13:51

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Amanda Nildén.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

13:48

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Alessia Russo (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

13:46

First Half begins.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

13:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

11:45

