Tottenham: Heung-min Son sends message to squad as Ange Postecoglou tactics face scrutiny

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has insisted the club remains on track despite four successive defeats and hopes the squad can emerge more united from their losing streak.

Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Liverpool on Sunday to cap a miserable week which has also included defeats to London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, while they were thrashed 4-0 at Newcastle earlier in April.

The run has all but ended their hopes of a top-four finish and increased the scrutiny on Ange Postecoglou's style of play.

But Son, who scored Spurs' second goal at Anfield as they mount a futile fightback from 4-0 down, was encouraged by their performance.

"It was much better than against Chelsea, we tried to play, especially in difficult places," said the Korean.

"Obviously they're a very strong side and I thought we competed very well, especially in the first half before we conceded. Obviously when you concede a goal you try to catch up and play more risky and it was a tough result.

"Look, in tough moments we have to stick together. It's a great opportunity for us to get tighter and stronger. The four fixtures have been really tough and because they've been combined in a month, it looks worse. But we'll fight until the end. But still, it was a tough, tough afternoon.

"When you think about the start of the season and we were playing well, everyone was full of joy and there was no pressure. But now is the time that everyone has to step up and stick to what we want to do.

"As I said before, this is the time and opportunity to get even stronger and come together. When things are going well, it's all easy. But in tough moments everyone has to get it together and help each other."

Everyone wants to play in the Champions League ... we have to give everything

heung-min son

Asked if Spurs remain on the right track under Postecoglou, Son said: "Definitely.

"Thursday [at Chelsea] was not the game we wanted to approach and it was very disappointing. But against Liverpool when you look at the result, it was very disappointing but I think we're on the right track.

"Don't forget, it's the manager's first season and we've had new players coming to play for us in the Premier League. Don't get me wrong, it's very disappointing [to lose] four games but I think we have to hold this pain and the results, work hard and get better."

Spurs trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by seven points with a game in hand over Unai Emery's side but Son admits they will need something "magical" to happen in the run-in to return to the Champions League next season.

"Everyone wants to play in the Champions League but there's three games to go, we have to give everything," he said.

"We don't know what's going to happen. Football can sometimes be magical. We keep believing in our game, we try to focus game by game in our last three games, try to give everything."