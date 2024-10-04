Tottenham: Heung-min Son a major doubt for Brighton trip but Ange Postecoglou reveals Destiny Udogie boost

Tottenham are likely to remain without captain Heung-min Son for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brighton, but Destiny Udogie could feature on the south coast.

The influential Spurs skipper missed last weekend’s 3-0 win at Manchester United and the 2-1 Europa League victory over Ferencvaros on Thursday night after a hamstring injury forced him off in the home defeat of Qarabag last week.

Son had always been considered unlikely to make the trip to Hungary and indeed stayed behind along with Udogie, who went off at half-time at Old Trafford having initially played through a quad issue in the first half.

Asked for an update on the duo at his pre-Brighton press conference on Friday, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said: “Destiny we think will be okay, he's got to get through training today and tomorrow.

Working hard: Heung-min Son is unlikely to be fit for Tottenham’s trip to Brighton in the Premier League (AFP via Getty Images)

“Sonny unlikely, he's pushing hard but I don't think the turnaround will be quick enough for him to be available to us at this stage.”

Postecoglou added that it would “make sense” for Son not to play for South Korea in their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Jordan and Iraq if he does not feature for Tottenham this weekend as expected.

Postecoglou also confirmed that Spurs had sustained no further injury setbacks in a hard-fought win over Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in Budapest that saw goals from Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson plus a stellar performance from teenage talent Mikey Moore.

Tottenham will head to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton definitely without forward duo Richarlison and Wilson Odobert, who remain sidelined with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

“The others are kind of long-term,” Postecoglou said.