Tottenham double injury blow as Ange Postecoglou confirms Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven latest

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will miss Tottenham’s Europa League trip to Rangers.

Romero was forced off after 15 minutes against Chelsea on Sunday with a quad issue, in what was his first game back after a month out with a toe problem.

Davies sustained a hamstring injury in the defeat at Bournemouth last week and scans have now revealed the extent of the issue.

Van de Ven came off after 79 minutes against Chelsea after Postecoglou said he “felt tightness” after more than a month out with a hamstring injury.

Brennan Johnson came off against Chelsea after feeling unwell