Tottenham Dealt Blow as PSG Emerges as Likely Destination for €25M-Rated Defender

Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord has caught the attention of several top European clubs as a potential summer signing. However, one of these clubs, even with a former manager of his on their team, might be considering stepping out of the competition for him.

Paris Saint-Germain aim to strengthen their defense this summer, particularly by finding a right-back who can either support or challenge Achraf Hakimi. They’re reportedly interested in Geertruida to enhance their backline.

However, they’re not the only ones eyeing him, as Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix. Still, it seems that the reigning Ligue 1 champions have the edge in the race to land the 23-year-old.

According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Geertruida is currently more likely to join PSG over Premier League and Bundesliga clubs. The Parisians have had concrete talks with Geertruida’s camp, with his price tag being around €25 million.

A recent report revealed that new Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reluctant to make a Dutchman his first signing. As a result, the Reds are likely to be out of the running for Geertruida.