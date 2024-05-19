Tottenham confirm squad for Newcastle friendly in Australia as two new names included

(X/SpursOfficial)

Tottenham have confirmed their squad for Wednesday's post-season friendly with Newcastle in Australia.

Ange Postecoglou will take 24 players Down Under for the Melbourne clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the city the Spurs boss calls home.

It also marks Spurs' return to the MGC since 2016 when they faced Juventus and Atletico Madrid in pre-season games.

Every fit first-team member has travelled. Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Giovani Lo Celso, Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain at home.

Under-21s midfielder Rio Kyerematen and Under-18s midfielder Leo Black travel with the first team for the first time.

Tottenham travelling squad

The game kicks off on Wednesday, May 22, at 10.45am UK time.