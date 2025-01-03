Tottenham boost as Ange Postecoglou confirms Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero return dates

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Tottenham expect to have both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero back from injury at “the back end of January”.

Romero and Van de Ven have been sidelined since sustaining injuries against Chelsea last month.

Both centre-backs had returned to the team but suffered fresh injuries in as Spurs suffered a damaging 4-3 defeat.

Van de Ven injured the same hamstring which had previously kept him out since October.

Van de Ven is out with another hamstring injury (John Walton/PA Wire)

Romero is out with a quad injury, having been missing since the middle of November with a foot complaint.

Ben Davies is also set to return from his own hamstring injury this month.

Postecoglou said: “Ben [Davies], Micky van de Ven, Romero all around the same time, the back end of January they're slated to return.”

Postecoglou has also revealed Guglielmo Vicario is on course to return at the end of February.

“Vic? He's on schedule, he's still on the same sort of timeline,” said the Spurs head coach. “End of February was the initial prognosis and he's still on schedule.”

Postecoglousays Richarlison and Mikey Moore are closing in on a return, but confirmed a sickness bug has hit the Spurs squad ahead of the Newcastle clash.

“At this stage, Richy and Mikey Moore are the two next cabs off the rank, hopefully next week at some point,” said Postecoglou.