Tottenham announce second Harry Kane reunion in South Korea pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich

Tottenham have announced they will travel to South Korea for a pre-season friendly against Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich this summer.

Spurs will face Bayern in Seoul on August 3, meaning they will face the German giants on consecutive weekends having already announced a game against them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10.

This will be the fourth time Spurs have visited South Korea and the first since Heung-min Son has been named captain.

Spurs will also be visiting Japan as part of their pre-season preparations, for a J League World Challenge match against Vissel Kobe. They are also flying out to Melbourne this week for a post-season friendly against Newcastle.

Tottenham executive director Donna-Maria Cullen said: “We are delighted to once again be visiting South Korea as part of our pre-season tour of Asia ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to engage with our huge fanbase in the country.

“I know Sonny in particular can’t wait to play again in front of his home fans, and it will be exciting for him to return while representing us as club captain.”