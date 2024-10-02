Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou talks up James Maddison and Dominic Solanke ahead of England squad announcement

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has backed James Maddison to earn an England recall and says he is excited by the potential of Dominic Solanke, who could also been in Lee Carsley thoughts this week.

Maddison was among the notable omissions from Carsley's first England squad in September but has been in outstanding form Spurs to put himself in contention to return when the interim head coach names his second group on Thursday.

Solanke, who was injured last month, earned a single England cap back in 2017 as a Liverpool player but was overlooked by Carsley’s predecessor, Gareth Southgate, despite his form for Bournemouth last term.

"I think Madders has been outstanding so far this year," Postecoglou told reporters in Hungary ahead of Spurs' Europa League game against Ferencvaros on Thursday.

If he continues in that vein he will be in the conversation for England squads moving forward

Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison

"His form from the first game has been really strong physically. I've said a few times that he's back at the levels where he can play in the manner he wants to and do everything he wants in a game.

“In the last two or three weeks he's had an effect on goals and assists as well, which always gets highlighted with players in his position, but his general play has been outstanding.

"I'm sure if he continues in that vein he will be in the conversation for England squads moving forward."

After picking up an ankle injury on his Spurs debut, summer signing Solanke missed two games but has hit his stride this week, scoring in consecutive games against Brentford, Qarabag and Manchester United.

Ange Postecoglou talking to reporters in Hungary (AP)

"Obviously, we didn’t sign Dom until late in the window and he was really keen to get his Tottenham career up and running as quickly as possible and then he had a false start," Postecoglou said.

"He got injured really early in the game at Leicester and then proceeded to miss a couple so for him it's probably been a little bit frustrating but I knew what we were bringing to the football club. I was really confident that the way we play and his attributes, that he was going to be a great fit.

"I could see that from the first day of training, but we had to be patient. He's getting up there now in terms of physical fitness, I think every game he looks like he's getting stronger. It's a demanding role up front for us, it's not just about goals, it’s about his link-up play and pressing.

Dominic Solanke has scored in three successive games for Spurs (Getty Images)

"We've put a fair amount of workload on him, even though he's missed a couple of games. I can see he's getting strong. Obviously the goals help. He's a striker. He wants to score goals and that helps him to feel better about the beginning of his career here.

"I think he’s in great condition, he's already made a big impact at our football club, but I'm even more excited about what’s ahead and the potential we have as a team and he as an individual and that he can make a significant impact."

Asked if Solanke was fit enough to represent his country in the upcoming Nations League games against Greece and Finland, Postecoglou added: "There are no issues around him from a physical perspective. I get enough stick for my own selections, mate so I am not going to get involved in anyone else's selections, but yeah Dom is fine."

Postecoglou will be without Destiny Udogie in Hungary after the left-back picked up a knock in Sunday's 3-0 win over United, while Radu Dragusin is suspended and full-backs Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon have not been included in the European squad.

Archie can play centre-back, he’s played full-back, played midfield, played probably left-back

Ange Postecoglou on Archie Gray

Teenager Archie Gray could deputise at centre-half or return to the side at right-back, depending on which of his first-choice defenders Postecoglou wants to rest against the Hungarians.

"Archie can play centre-back," the Australian said. "He's obviously played full-back, played midfield, played probably left-back. He's a pretty versatile player and that's one of the reasons we were really excited to bring him to the club.

“He takes in information well and with Radu being suspended and Destiny out, we'll definitely need him at the back. We've got a couple of different options about where we use him, but I'd be comfortable using him in any of those areas."

Forwards Heung-min Son, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remain sidelined. Teenager Mikey Moore is pushing for a first start.