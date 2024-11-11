Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou reveals Dominic Solanke and Pape Sarr injury latest after shock Ipswich defeat

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has provided an injury update on Dominic Solanke and Pape Sarr after his side’s shock 2-1 defeat by Ipswich at the weekend.

Inconsistent Spurs slumped to arguably their worst loss of the season so far at home in north London on Sunday, with Rodrigo Bentancur’s second-half effort not enough to cancel out earlier goals from Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap that handed the previously winless Tractor Boys their maiden Premier League victory since promotion and first in the top-flight since April 2002.

More injury problems compounded a miserable afternoon for Tottenham, with midfielder Sarr replaced by Timo Werner midway through the second half against Ipswich after sustaining a knock and key striker Solanke also suffering a knee issue.

The former Bournemouth frontman was able to finish the game, with Postecoglou hopeful that his problem is nothing serious as Spurs prepare for a busy fixture run across all competitions after the November international break that includes matches against the likes of Manchester City, Fulham, Roma and Chelsea.

Injury worries: Dominic Solanke and Pape Sarr were both hurt during Tottenham’s defeat by Ipswich (Action Images via Reuters)

The Spurs boss also allayed fears over Senegal international Sarr, who looked uncomfortable against Ipswich after receiving a number of painful blows in a battling display.

“I think Pape is all right,” Postecoglou said afterwards. “He just got a bit of a knock. Dom jarred his knee, it was pretty sore but he wanted to continue. Hopefully it is nothing serious.”

Tottenham can ill afford to be without headline summer signing Solanke, with fellow forward Richarlison ruled out again for a “significant amount of time” after suffering a serious hamstring injury during last week’s thumping win over Aston Villa.

Werner and Cristian Romero both returned against Ipswich after each missing the Europa League loss to Galatasaray, but teenage sensation Mikey Moore was absent again due to illness. Centre-back Micky van de Ven and winger Wilson Odobert are also currently sidelined with respective hamstring injuries.