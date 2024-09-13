Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou responds to FA charge for Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is not surprised Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged for remarks about Heung-min Son, but feels the focus should be on learning rather than punishment amid the threat of a 12-game ban.

Tottenham midfielder Bentancur faces disciplinary action for a racial slur towards team-mate, and captain, Son made on Uruguayan TV in June, in which he suggested all South Koreans "look the same."

Standard Sport understands Bentancur, if found guilty, faces at least a six-game ban and could be suspended for as many as 12 matches.

"We kind of knew it’s something that the league could look at. We need to let the process play out now. Rodrigo is well aware of the ramifications and the outcome from the panel. We’ll just see."

He added: "Sonny and Rodri had their discussion about the incident. Both players understand and respect each other's position. Rodri has already apologised for what he said, and Sonny has accepted that and accepted that one of his teammates and a person he is close to has made a mistake.

"As human beings, along the way we try and do the right thing all the time — but it doesn’t always happen. For me, it’s not just about punishment. It’s about an opportunity to understand and to learn.

"If we want a society that is understanding and tolerant, we must also show that to someone who has made a mistake. He has made a big error, but we must give him the chance to atone for it."