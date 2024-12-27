Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou confirms fresh injury blow as Spurs defensive crisis deepens

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Ben Davies has suffered had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, as the defensive crisis at Tottenham deepens.

Davies returned to training last week and Postecoglou hoped he would be able to return against Wolves on December 29.

But Postecoglou says Davies is facing another “couple of weeks” out after breaking down in training.

Spurs are also waiting to learn the full extent of the ankle injury suffered by Radu Dragusin in their 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Postecoglou is already without Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero (AFP via Getty Images)

Postecoglou is already without Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, and if Dragusin is not fit to face Wolves then he will need to find someone to partner Archie Gray in central defence.

Speaking on Friday, Postecoglou said: “He [Davies] is ruled out. Unfortunately he had a setback in training so he's out for another couple of weeks. He's gone.”

“It’s the same injury. He tried to come back in training but it didn't work out.”

On Dragusin, Postecoglou said: “Bit early to tell, he obviously tweaked ankle and felt like couldn't continue, we'll just have to wait and see. Wait until he gets in today and then assess it from there.”

Dragusin was forced off late on against Forest and Yves Bissouma replaced him and partnered Gray for the final few minutes at the City Ground.

Asked whether Bissouma could start at centre-back against Wolves, Postecoglou said: “Yves has never played there so I'm not sure why I would put him there. We'll see.”

Youngster Alfie Dorrington is an option for Postecoglou. The 19-year-old made his Spurs debut as a substitute in the 5-0 win at Southampton this month.

Asked about his options at the back, Postecoglou said: “Not many. We’re in a tough spot and have been for a while, we've been getting through it for quite a while now and keeping fingers crossed that we don't get more issues.

“But the nature of football and fixture scheduling we’ve had means we've always been on a fine line of being able to get through.

“It's another test for us but whatever we need to deal with, we'll deal with and get ready for Sunday.”