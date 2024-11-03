Tottenham 4-1 Aston Villa - analysis

[Getty Images]

Stop falling behind, defend set-pieces better, and Tottenham would make life significantly easier for their supporters.

But after a first-half of unwanted familiar themes against Aston Villa, the second highlighted one encouraging characteristic the club have developed under Ange Postecoglou: resilience.

First, though, the bad.

Since the start of last season, Tottenham have conceded 20 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) - with only Nottingham Forest (24) conceding more.

They have kept only one clean sheet in their past 20 Premier League home games - August’s 4-0 win over Everton - and they have conceded the opening goal in 12 of their 14 at home in the competition in 2024.

But they have now come back to win eight of those 12 matches – including a 4-1 win over West Ham in their previous home game.

To do so again on Sunday after the collective effort required to beat Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday shows the team spirit is alive and well in the Spurs dressing room, despite a mixed start to the campaign.

With summer signing Dominic Solanke starring with a double against Villa, Postecoglou will hope his big-money addition can now spearhead his team's search for consistency.