Tottenham: The seven games banned Rodrigo Bentancur will miss after FA guilty verdict

Banned: Rodrigo Bentancur (REUTERS)

Tottenham are set to be without Rodrigo Bentancur for seven games with the club expecting the midfielder to be slapped with a hefty ban.

The midfielder was in September charged by the Football Association for suggesting South Korean team-mate Heung-min Son and his cousins “all look the same”.

Bentancur, who made the comment during an interview broadcast in his native Uruguay in June, quickly apologised for the remark, claiming it was a “very bad joke”.

Five months after the offence, the midfielder is set to be banned.

Standard Sport understands the midfielder was looking at a minimum six-game suspension, while the toughest punishment would have been 12 games banned.

Bentancur will not be available for Spurs until Boxing Day on December 26 but remains available for European football, so can still feature in his side’s Europa League fixtures.

The seven games Bentancur will miss for Spurs

Manchester City vs Tottenham – November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham – December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham – December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea – December 8 Tottenham vs Southampton – December 15 Tottenham vs Manchester United (Carabao Cup) - December 19 Tottenham vs Liverpool - December 22

(All games in Premier League unless stated otherwise)