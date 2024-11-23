Total package for Barcelona to sign Ligue 1 striker next summer would cost €80m

It is expected that Barcelona will look into signing a new striker next summer, given that Robert Lewandowski will be 37 at the start of the 2025-26 season. In recent months, the Catalan giants have been strongly linked with Jonathan David, who would be a very viable option given that he will be available as a free agent once his Lille contract comes to an end.

David has been linked with several clubs across Europe, but it’s reported that Barcelona would be his dream option. However, it could end up being difficult for an agreement to be reached, as Sport have revealed some of the contract demands made by the Canadian international.

David would be asking for a four-year contract with a substantial signing-on bonus and agent commission – the total amount that Barcelona would need to fork out for this is believed to be in the region of €80m.

Barcelona are still massively struggling with their financial problems, so they may not be able to offer as big a salary as David would want. There’s no doubt that other clubs will be willing to offer more, and this is where complications would arise from.