Conservative leadership race: Sunak suffers poll setback as Tory members say Liz Truss more in touch with voters

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are pictured during last night's BBC debate - Jacob King/AFP

Rishi Sunak has suffered a setback in his bid for the Tory leadership after a snap poll of Conservative Party members found a majority believed Liz Truss is more in touch with ordinary people than the former chancellor.

A YouGov survey of 507 Tory members who watched last night's leadership debate revealed almost two thirds - 63 per cent - believed Ms Truss came across as being more in touch while Mr Sunak was picked by just 19 per cent.

Meanwhile, 54 per cent said that Ms Truss came across as more likeable compared to 35 per cent for Mr Sunak.

On the question of who was the better overall performer during the BBC debate, some 50 per cent of respondents said it was Ms Truss while 39 per cent picked Mr Sunak.

The survey also found that Tory members believed the Foreign Secretary had performed better than Mr Sunak in every area covered during the debate, ranging from the Ukraine war to taxation to Brexit.

03:41 PM

'I don’t break my promises and I get things done'

Liz Truss was told this afternoon that some of her allies have criticised Rishi Sunak during the Tory leadership contest.

The Foreign Secretary did not rebuke her supporters as she said: “I have a fantastic range of supporters from all parts of the Conservative Party and what is true about all of them is that they have worked with me in government, they know I am somebody who does what I say I do, I don’t break my promises and I get things done.

“And that is what Britain needs.”

03:38 PM

'I want us to be better and I can lead that change'

Liz Truss has been meeting Tory members in Fontwell, West Sussex, this afternoon and she has just spoken to broadcasters.

Ms Truss said that she believes she can "lead that change" that the UK needs if she becomes the next prime minister. She said: “They want to see bold action. I am the prime minister that can deliver that.”

Asked if she was annoyed by Rishi Sunak interrupting her during last night's debate, the Foreign Secretary refused to be drawn.

She said: “I put my case across, I think the audience understood what I was saying and I am on the side of people who work hard, who do the right thing and that is the kind of government I would run.

“The fact is that the current business as usual policy isn’t working, it is not delivering for people across Britain. I am an optimist about the future, I think we are a country with great potential and I want us to do more, I want us to be better and I can lead that change.”

03:22 PM

IMF downgrades UK growth forecast

The UK’s economic growth is slowing further due to rampant inflation and it is set to be the weakest economy among the G7 nations next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

It came as the IMF warned that stalling growth across the world means we could be “teetering on the edge of a global recession”.

In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the body downgraded its UK growth forecast for 2022 to 3.2 per cent, from 3.7 per cent in April. This had already been a downgrade from 4.7 per cent at the start of the year.

03:19 PM

Policy watch: Where Truss and Sunak stand on key issues

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head-to-head in the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10.

The former chancellor is pitching himself to Tory members as the serious candidate on the economy, who can guide the country through a potential recession by resisting calls for tax cuts.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary is marketing herself as a Thatcherite who promises tax cuts, foreign policy experience, and a track record of delivery.

You can find out where the two candidates stand on all of the key policy areas here.

02:55 PM

Lord Hague: Next Cabinet must be appointed on talent

Lord Hague has said whoever wins the Tory leadership contest should prioritise talent when it comes to filling their Cabinet.

The former Tory leader told Times Radio: “Whichever it is, I think it is very important first of all to have a Cabinet on talent. Boris Johnson did get rid of people like Jeremy Hunt or Penny Mordaunt who are talented people in the Cabinet and had people loyal to him.

“It is really important that they bring on the most talented.”

02:42 PM

Rishi Sunak's role in ousting PM 'could hurt Tory leadership bid'

Rishi Sunak's role in bringing down Boris Johnson's premiership could hurt his chances in the Tory leadership contest, Lord Hague has suggested.

The former Tory leader said he believes a lot of Conservative Party members are "still making up their minds” who to vote for.

He told Times Radio: “A lot of Conservative members honestly don’t know how to vote yet. There will be a part of the Conservative membership who yes, don’t like the idea of someone who brought down the Prime Minister.

“But the same sort of surveys from the same sort of pollsters said most Conservative supporters wanted to bring down Boris Johnson and I always make the point only Boris Johnson brought down Boris Johnson. It was his own failings, it wasn’t what anybody else did to him. The others just had to recognise reality that it wasn’t a viable premiership any more.

“So it does make it more difficult but he did the right thing when he resigned and I hope he will get the credit for that.”

02:38 PM

Lord Hague: Rishi Sunak facing 'uphill struggle'

Lord Hague, the former Tory leader, has said Rishi Sunak is facing an "uphill struggle" in the Tory leadership contest.

The former Cabinet minister, who is backing Mr Sunak's bid for the top job, was asked during an interview with Times Radio how optimistic he is about the ex-chancellor's chances of winning the race against Liz Truss.

He said: “Well, I think he and his campaign acknowledge that it is an uphill struggle here. But you can see he is a candidate with great energy, he acquits himself very well.”

02:25 PM

Sir Keir Starmer scraps ten 'socialist' manifesto pledges

Sir Keir Starmer has ditched the promises he made when standing for Labour leader two years ago, vowing to enter the next election on a “clean slate” of new policies.

In another move which risks angering left-wing MPs he said the economic impact of Covid meant commitments entered into before the pandemic might not be honoured.

He won the contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn, which took place in early 2020, by espousing a Socialist platform and setting out a series of 10 pledges he would pursue.

01:24 PM

Watch: ‘Mansplaining’ Rishi Sunak interrupts Liz Truss 20 times in 12 minutes

01:06 PM

Truss urged Cummings to scrap hundreds of ‘woke’ civil service posts

Liz Truss urged Dominic Cummings to scrap hundreds of "woke" civil service posts, it has emerged, as she vowed to stand up to Whitehall "groupthink".

A leaked document shows that when she was international trade secretary in 2020, her office called for the abolition of diversity and inclusion roles in the civil service, alongside strategic communications teams.

12:53 PM

What does the YouGov poll mean for Rishi Sunak?

Team Rishi will likely publicly dismiss or seek to downplay the significance of today's YouGov snap survey of Tory members following last night's TV debate.

Allies of the former chancellor may well claim it is just another poll and that there is a long way to go in the race for No 10.

But privately the alarm bells will be ringing.

This poll does not represent a mixed bag of findings, in fact it could not be much clearer: Liz Truss was ahead of Mr Sunak among Tory members on pretty much every question asked.

The fact that Ms Truss was viewed as the better performer in every single issue covered during the debate will be particularly disheartening for Mr Sunak.

The numbers suggest that Mr Sunak has a mountain to climb if he is to beat Ms Truss.

12:25 PM

Poll: Truss 'better than Sunak in every debate area'

Tory members polled by YouGov said Liz Truss had performed better than Rishi Sunak on all of the issues covered in last night's debate.

Asked who had performed best in the section on the war in Ukraine, some 62 per cent said Ms Truss while 18 per cent said Mr Sunak.

On the cost of living it was 55 per cent for Ms Truss and 34 per cent for Mr Sunak. On taxation it was 51 per cent for Ms Truss and 42 per cent for Mr Sunak.

12:19 PM

Poll: Truss beats Sunak on likeability

YouGov asked 507 Tory members who watched last night's leadership debate if they believed each candidate came across as being in touch with ordinary people.

Some 63 per cent said that was the case with Liz Truss compared to just 19 per cent for Rishi Sunak.

Asked if the candidates came across as likeable, some 54 per cent said that was the case with Ms Truss and 35 per cent said it for Mr Sunak.

The numbers were closer on the question of whether the candidates seemed prime ministerial, with 42 per cent for Ms Truss and 43 per cent for Mr Sunak.

12:13 PM

Almost eight in 10 Tory members say Truss performed well at debate

Almost two thirds of Tory members - 65 per cent - believe Rishi Sunak performed well in last night's leadership debate, according to a new snap poll of the Conservative grassroots conducted by YouGov.

But the former chancellor was still behind Liz Truss, with 78 per cent of members polled saying the Foreign Secretary had performed well.

12:08 PM

Poll boost for Liz Truss

A snap YouGov poll of 507 Tory members who watched last night's BBC leadership debate found 50 per cent believe Liz Truss performed better than Rishi Sunak.

Some 39 per cent viewed Mr Sunak as the better performer.

11:48 AM

Tory MP insists Conservative divisions will heal after contest

A Tory MP supporter of Rishi Sunak has insisted the Conservative Party will be able to heal its divisions once the bruising leadership contest between the former chancellor and Liz Truss has concluded.

Claire Coutinho was told during an interview with the BBC that voters are less likely to back a divided party amid concerns the contest could cause lasting damage to the Tories' electoral hopes.

She said: “I think at the moment we are talking about the future of the country and I think it is important those debates are had and they are had robustly.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are pictured during last night's Tory leadership debate hosted by the BBC - Jacob King/AFP

“But actually what we saw at the end of the debate I thought were quite nice moments as well as they were both talking about having each other in their different cabinets and they were talking about working together and praising each other for different things that they had seen.

“Frankly I think the country can distinguish between politicians who are talking about policies and arguing about ideas and politicians who sit in the same family and ultimately will come together afterwards and I know that is what we will do as a Conservative Party.”

11:28 AM

Sunak supporter criticises Team Truss over 'very personal attacks'

Claire Coutinho, a Tory MP and a supporter of Rishi Sunak, has accused allies of Liz Truss of launching "very personal attacks" on the former chancellor.

Asked about Mr Sunak interrupting Ms Truss during last night's debate, Ms Coutinho told the BBC: “It’s a debate, a debate on an issue which is really, really important for the country and the thing that I will say is we have seen some very personal attacks from the other side and what I am quite comfortable and I think what people are comfortable with is us having different views on issues which are really important, the policies of the day and not so much of the personal stuff that we are seeing from the other side.”

11:15 AM

Rishi Sunak: Indyref2 'wrong priority at the worst possible moment'

Rishi Sunak has set out his opposition to holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The Tory leadership contender wrote in the Scottish Daily Mail that he believes "another referendum is the wrong priority at the worst possible moment".

"The SNP are wrong to try and tear the country apart when we should be pulling together," he said.

Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, has said she wants to hold a re-run of the 2014 vote in October next year.

10:55 AM

'We have got to get back to the principles which drove the Thatcher government'

Simon Clarke, a supporter of Liz Truss and the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said the next government must "get back to the principles which drove the Thatcher government" and cut taxes to boost economic growth.

He told Times Radio: "Crucially we have to go to the heart of this question: Do you believe that tax cuts grow the size of the economy? Do you believe that they are in themselves something which can create more fiscal space by growing the underlying economy?

"The answer to that, as a Conservative, must be yes and that is the point that Liz is making. We have got to break with the orthodoxies which have frankly held back growth for too long and we have got to get back to the principles which drove the Thatcher government which is that a lower tax economy is good in its own right and that is what Liz is pressing for."

10:28 AM

Host pulls out of tonight's Tory leadership debate

The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole has been forced to pull out of hosting duties for this evening’s Tory leadership debate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mr Cole said on Twitter: “Covid finally got me for the first time with spectacularly bad timing.”

He had been due to share hosting duties with TalkTV’s political editor Kate McCann.

She said she was “gutted not to be hosting with my partner in crime this evening” but “we’ve got a great debate in store”.

10:21 AM

10:14 AM

Sir Tony Blair pays tribute to Lord Trimble

Sir Tony Blair has paid tribute to Lord Trimble following his death yesterday at the age of 77.

The former prime minister said the Good Friday Agreement would not have happened without the efforts of Lord Trimble.

Asked what Lord Trimble's place in history will be, Sir Tony said: “Immense. It wouldn’t have happened without him. It’s as simple as that really. Not just what he gave during the period of negotiations which was intense over several days, but also in the years afterwards it was a masterclass in leadership.”

10:07 AM

What time is the debate today?

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will clash for the second time in less than 24 hours later today as they take part in a debate hosted by The Sun and TalkTV.

The live head-to-head debate in front of a studio audience will kick off at 6pm.

Both sides will be hoping to have learned lessons from last night's event hosted by the BBC which saw Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, who is today celebrating her 47th birthday, repeatedly clash and criticise each other.

09:40 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: 2019 Labour manifesto 'is gone'

Labour's 2019 general election manifesto "is gone" and the party will enter the next national contest with a "clean slate", Sir Keir Starmer said this morning.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: “Saying no is the hardest thing but we have got to say no to some things, we have got to have priorities that we carry into the election.

“That’s why I have already said no to the 2019 manifesto. That is gone and we start from a clean slate going forward.”

09:37 AM

Labour will no longer 'vacate the pitch on the economy'

Sir Keir Starmer said that Labour will no longer "vacate the pitch on the economy" as he said he intends to fight the next general election on the issue.

The Labour leader said he is "deeply conscious that for a Labour Party to win an election we have to show economic credibility".

He told the BBC: "That is why I want to fight on the economy. Too often the Labour Party goes into its comfort zone when it comes to elections, vacates the pitch on the economy.

“I am determined we are going to go and fight on the economy because I don’t think the last 12 years allows the Conservatives governments to say that they are the party that is strong on the economy.”

09:30 AM

Minister accuses Rishi Sunak of taking 'extremely aggressive' approach during TV debate

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury and a supporter of Liz Truss, has accused Rishi Sunak of being "extremely aggressive" in the early stages of last night's TV debate.

Asked if he believed the former chancellor was guilty of "mansplaining" as some allies of Ms Truss have claimed, Mr Clarke told LBC Radio: "Well, he was certainly extremely aggressive in the early moments of the debate.

"I am not going to attach labels to the approach that Rishi took. Ultimately everyone has to account for their own performance in these debates and make their points passionately. There are important issues at stake here.

"But I can see why it got some people's backs up."

Mr Clarke was asked if Mr Sunak had been "that strident" in Treasury meetings and he said: "No, no, he wasn't and it is important to emphasise that I have always found Rishi very reasonable to work with but it was a pretty intense approach to the early moments of the debate last night and I am not really sure that it worked."

09:19 AM

‘I watched as much as I could bear ‘

Sir Keir Starmer said last night’s Tory leadership debate demonstrated the Conservative Party has “absolutely lost the plot”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I watched as much as I could bear of it, because it showed just the two contenders taking lumps out of each other, talking over each other, talking about clothing and earrings instead of the health service.

“So if ever there was an example of a party that has absolutely lost the plot, lost any sense of purpose then it was that debate last night.”

09:16 AM

Labour frontbenchers warned not to join rail picket lines

Sir Keir Starmer told Labour frontbenchers not to join union picket lines at last month’s rail strikes but his orders were ignored by some of his MPs.

The Labour leader today repeated the order to his frontbench as the nation braces for yet more industrial action on the railways in the coming days and weeks.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s quite open to people to express their support for working people who are struggling to pay their bills, but I’m very clear that the Labour Party in opposition needs to be the Labour Party in power.

“And a government doesn’t go on picket lines, a government tries to resolve disputes…”

09:11 AM

Truss ally accuses Sunak of 'aggressive moments' during debate

Simon Clarke, Chief Secretary to the Treasury and an ally of Liz Truss, said last night's debate was largely respectful, but accused Rishi Sunak of “aggressive moments”.

He told Sky News: “There are important issues at stake and there’s no getting away from the fact that that will lead to robust debate.

“But I also think it needs to be respectful debate, and in large part we had that last night.”

He added: “I think there were some pretty aggressive moments at the outset from Rishi towards Liz in terms of interrupting her as she tried to set out her case, but by and large I think the debate was held in a reasonable spirit reflecting, obviously, the importance of the issues.”

09:09 AM

'We’re in a different situation financially' because of Covid

When Sir Keir Starmer was running for the Labour leadership in 2019 he promised to support “common ownership of rail, mail, energy and water”.

Asked why he had now ditched that pledge, he told BBC Breakfast that the coronavirus crisis had changed the picture.

“We’ve got to recognise that after the pandemic we’re in a different situation financially to the situation that we were in before, and we want a responsible government that says if we’re going to do something we will tell you how we’re going to pay it,” he said.

Specifically on nationalisation, he said: “Apart from rail, the answer is going to lie in regulating the market, changing the market, rather than simply taking things into public ownership.”

09:08 AM

Sir Keir Starmer distances himself from 2019 Labour manifesto

Sir Keir Starmer’s decision yesterday to ditch Labour’s old blanket nationalisation pledge represented a significant step away from the Jeremy Corbyn era.

The Labour leader today attempted to distance himself still further from his predecessor as he criticised Mr Corbyn’s 2019 general election manifesto.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “I don’t want a Labour Party that, as it was in 2019, was basically saying we can spend on anything.

“We’ve reversed those 2019 manifesto positions because we needed to show the country that we’re credible, we’re responsible on the economy”.

09:07 AM

Labour would still plan to nationalise railways

A Labour row erupted yesterday after Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves said the party is dropping its past pledge to nationalise key sectors of the UK economy.

There was some confusion over whether the policy shift included shelving plans for the public ownership of the railways.

Sir Keir said this morning that the railways could still be nationalised under a Labour government, describing them as an “outlier” when compared to other sectors like energy.

Sir Keir Starmer meets a member of a walking football team during their weekly session at the Anfield Sport & Community Centre in Liverpool yesterday - Danny Lawson/PA

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme that he would take a “pragmatic approach” on water, energy and mail and “if it can be mended with regulation, that that is a route that we could go down”.

On rail, he said: “Whilst pragmatic approaches is really driving me on this, rail is a bit of an outlier because obviously large parts of rail are already in public ownership, and we would continue that, so the rail situation is different because of the way their contracts are run.

“But for me, I’m not ideological where I say public is good, private is bad or private is good, public is bad.”

09:05 AM

‘I think viewers will make up their own minds’

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury and a supporter of Liz Truss, would not be drawn on whether he believed Rishi Sunak was guilty of “mansplaining” at last night’s TV debate as he said viewers will “make up their own minds”.

He told BBC Breakfast: "Everyone has to choose their own debating style and be held to account for it. I personally feel that Liz was putting across some very strong arguments as to why lowering the burden of tax is the right thing to do at this point and indeed why Rishi’s arguments about inflation simply are not the right ones at this point.

“But look, it is not for me to critique Rishi. I think the viewers will have made up their minds as to what they saw.”

Pushed on whether Mr Sunak was “mansplaining”, Mr Clarke said: “He was certainly interrupting Liz a lot but as I say, I think it is important to recognise this is a debate, an important policy debate, and there is obviously a profound difference between Liz and Rishi on this topic.

“I am not going to attach labels to how Rishi handled the debate, as I say, I think viewers will make up their own minds.”

08:27 AM

'There was that mutual respect between the two of them'

Sir Robert Buckland, the Welsh Secretary and a supporter of Rishi Sunak, would not be drawn on the claims of "mansplaining" made against the former chancellor by allies of Liz Truss.

Sir Robert said last night's debate was "lively" and "a bit feisty" but he believed the two candidates showed "mutual respect" for each other.

He told Sky News: “I think it got lively. What I am looking for in both leadership candidates is that sense of energy and urgency and purpose and I think it is good to see that energy from Rishi Sunak.

“He clearly wants to hit the ground running from day one and get on with a number of priorities.

“I think in a debate like that where you have got differences about how to manage the immediate economy I want to hear actually that lively exchange and at times, yes, it can be a bit feisty.”

He added: “I think that at the end of it all there was that mutual respect between the two of them that shone through in the last 10 minutes or so.

“These people have known each other well, they have sat around the Cabinet table, they are capable of having a mature debate and in fact the content of the debate was pretty good.”

08:23 AM

David Davis claims Liz Truss's policies could cause mortgage rate spike

David Davis has claimed that Liz Truss's plans for the economy could result in a huge spike in mortgage interest rates.

Asked why he believed Rishi Sunak had won last night's BBC debate, the former Cabinet minister said: "Why do I think he won last night, because I think he had the best arguments frankly. He won on pointing out that you don’t want seven, eight, nine per cent mortgages, you don’t want to take risks with the economy.

“We have got to pay for the very things that Liz Truss voted for, namely increasing expenditure on the health service. He knows how to do it, she doesn’t.”

08:20 AM

Next Tory leader must have 'strength of character'

The next leader of the Conservative Party must have "strength of character" and be able to make "tough decisions" which could prove to be unpopular, David Davis has said.

The former Brexit secretary and supporter of Rishi Sunak told Times Radio: “A future leader of this country is going to have already economic issues to deal with, the Ukraine crisis to deal with and oil supply, an energy supply crisis and others coming down the road, Taiwan, you name it, and you are going to have to be able to make tough decisions.

“You will remember, again, going back to the Thatcher example if you like, tough decisions, often unpopular for years on end but delivered the outcome and that is what we need.

“We need somebody who has got the strength of character, that is as I say, consistency of principle, courage, intellect, to do it and I think that person is Rishi Sunak.”

08:16 AM

'I think it has been fiercer than previous debates'

A number of Tory MPs have bemoaned the tone of the Tory leadership contest, fearful that "blue on blue" attacks will damage the Conservative Party's future electoral hopes.

David Davis, a supporter of Rishi Sunak, said he believed the current contest is "fiercer" than past editions because the race to replace Boris Johnson is so "close".

Asked if he agreed that the contest has been "embarrassing" and "puerile", Mr Davis told Times Radio: “I think it has been fiercer than previous debates. I mean I was initially supporting Penny Mordaunt and she came under the most ferocious attack, actually mostly from Liz Truss’s camp.

“So it is fiercer than it has been in the past, partly I think because it is close.”

08:12 AM

Rishi Sunak ally dismisses 'mansplaining' claims

Allies of Liz Truss last night accused Rishi Sunak of “aggressive mansplaining” and “shouty behaviour" during the debate (you can read the full story here).

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary and a supporter of Mr Sunak's bid for No 10, dismissed the claims this morning.

He told Sky News: “We differ on that. Look, as I said, when I had exchanges with Cameron, I was just as forensic and difficult with him as Rishi was last night.

“Nobody accused - I don’t know what you would accuse me of, picking apart Cameron’s arguments - nobody accused me of anything untoward.

“I don’t think the rules should be that different if it is a man and a woman or if it is a man and a man or a woman and a woman.”

08:10 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The Tory leadership contest kicked up a gear last night as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss engaged in ferocious clashes during their first head-to-head televised debate.

Their allies have been busy arguing that their respective candidate won the showdown and the two No 10-hopefuls will do it all again this evening as they take part in a debate hosted by The Sun and Talk TV.

I will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.