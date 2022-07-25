Tory leadership race: Rishi Sunak is late to realise China threat, claims Liz Truss ally

Jack Maidment
·7 min read
Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor and Tory leadership contender - Danny Lawson/PA
Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor and Tory leadership contender - Danny Lawson/PA

An ally of Liz Truss has accused Rishi Sunak of being late to realise the threat posed by China as the two Tory leadership candidates clash over how they would deal with Beijing if they become prime minister.

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary who is backing Ms Truss, said the Foreign Secretary has been raising concerns about China "for a long time" and he is "very glad that Rishi’s now talking about the issues that Liz has been talking about".

Mr Sunak has said China and the Chinese Communist Party are the “biggest long-term threat” to the UK. The former chancellor has pledged to close all Confucius Institutes, which teach Mandarin in universities and schools but are linked to the Chinese Communist Party, if he becomes PM.

Mr Cleverly suggested that Mr Sunak's team are late-comers to the issue, telling Times Radio: "We do of course, and I would say we have, already been looking at the influence that China has in our education system.

“This is not new. It might be new to the people on Rishi’s campaign team but it is not new to anyone that has worked in education or the Foreign Office.”

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:42 AM

Jeremy Hunt claims Rishi Sunak ahead of Liz Truss on NHS

Jeremy Hunt, the chairman of the Health Select Committee and a former Tory leadership candidate, is backing Rishi Sunak in the race for No 10.

He was asked this morning if he believes Mr Sunak understands the pressures currently facing the NHS. The former health secretary suggested that Mr Sunak is ahead of his rival Liz Truss on the issue.

He told Sky News: "I think, I do give him credit that of the two candidates he is the first that has actually spoken about the NHS and he has used the word emergency and I think that is very important because that is what it feels like on the frontline at the moment. That is what it feels like I think for some of the people who are waiting for their NHS care.

"But the reason I am supporting him, it is because the reason I am a Conservative is because I think only Conservative governments take the tough and difficult decisions that the country needs and he was prepared to say publicly that we can't afford unfunded tax cuts and I thought that was very brave and I want someone who leads us, who tells us things that we don't always want to hear."

08:33 AM

James Cleverly hoping to stay as Education Secretary if Truss wins

Education Secretary James Cleverly said he would like to remain in the post in a Liz Truss government.

Asked if he would like to continue if Ms Truss wins the leadership election, Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: “The education department is an incredibly important department… I would love to remain as Education Secretary.

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary - Anadolu Agency
James Cleverly, the Education Secretary - Anadolu Agency

“Hopefully if I can do a good and strong job over the summer Liz will look kindly upon that as an idea for future.

“But ultimately, for me, there is plenty of work to be getting on this summer. That’s what I will be focusing on.”

08:30 AM

Liz Truss ally warns against Rishi Sunak's migrant cruise ships plan

Rishi Sunak's campaign has suggested illegal immigrants could be housed off-shore in old cruise ships, but Liz Truss's team has said the use of the vessels would likely be illegal because it could amount to “arbitrary detention”.

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary and a supporter of Ms Truss, said he believed the cruise ships could cause reputational damage to the towns or cities close to where they may be anchored.

Asked about the proposal, Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: “It is understandable that he [Mr Sunak] needs to put across a strong position on migration issues. I get that.

“I haven’t seen the practicalities of that. I do think that it would be interesting to see where those ships would be moored because typically the places where you can moor a cruise ship are holiday destinations and I am not completely sure that that would suit the tourist industry in our coastal towns which need I think a boost rather than what might be reputationally quite a negative thing.”

08:23 AM

'This is not new'

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, said concerns about China's influence in the UK's education sector are "not new" as he responded to Rishi Sunak's pledge to close all Confucius Institutes (see the post below at 08.16).

Mr Cleverly told Times Radio: “I am in a position as Education Secretary where it would be unwise for me to make significant policy announcements in response to the positions that have been put out through leadership campaigns.

“We do of course, and I would say we have, already been looking at the influence that China has in our education system.

“This is not new. It might be new to the people on Rishi’s campaign team but it is not new to anyone that has worked in education or the Foreign Office.”

08:20 AM

Liz Truss ally criticises Rishi Sunak over China stance

James Cleverly, the Education Secretary, has accused Rishi Sunak of being late to realise the threat posed by China.

Mr Cleverly, who is supporting Liz Truss in the race for No 10, said the Foreign Secretary has been raising concerns about Beijing "for a long time" while Mr Sunak has only started speaking out on the issue "now".

Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Cleverly said: “Well, look, Liz, who I am supporting, has taken a firm line on China’s influence globally, whether it be through the belt and road initiative which has been I think putting undue pressure on a number of developing countries, she has talked about the network of liberty to make sure that like-minded open, free societies come together to provide a meaningful counterbalance to China’s influence.

“She has been talking about these for a long time so I am very glad that Rishi’s now talking about the issues that Liz has been talking about for quite some time and of course we do need to look at China’s influence, not just on the world stage but here in the UK.”

08:16 AM

Rishi Sunak accuses Liz Truss of ‘rolling out red carpet’ for China

Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of helping to enable Beijing’s infiltration of British universities, as a row broke out between the Tory leadership candidates over China.

Laying out his position on foreign policy, the former chancellor said China and the Chinese Communist Party were the “biggest long-term threat” to the UK.

Mr Sunak pledged to close all Confucius Institutes, which teach Mandarin in universities and schools but are linked to the Chinese Communist Party, if he becomes prime minister.

His team pointed out that nine of the 31 Confucius centres in Britain were established when Ms Truss was an education minister between 2012 and 2014.

You can read the full story here.

08:14 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The Tory leadership contest steps up a gear today as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face each other this evening in a head-to-head debate hosted by the BBC.

Both candidates having indicated they wish to see a decline in personal attacks as they fight for the keys to No 10, but the briefing war between the two sides has become increasingly frenetic and negative in recent days.

It promises to be another busy week in Westminster and I will guide you through the key developments.

