Tory leadership race: Dorries accuses Sunak of helping to lead 'ruthless coup' against Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, is pictured at a campaign event in Newmarket yesterday - Joe Giddens/AFP

Nadine Dorries has accused Rishi Sunak of helping to lead a "ruthless coup" against Boris Johnson to force the Prime Minister out of Downing Street.

The Culture Secretary, who is a supporter of Liz Truss, said she believed Conservative MPs had made a "huge mistake" by ousting Mr Johnson.

The PM's ally made clear that she blames Mr Sunak for the PM's resignation, telling the BBC: "I am bitterly disappointed that Boris Johnson was removed via a ruthless coup, as he was, led largely by Rishi Sunak.”

Ms Dorries said Ms Truss is ready to "pick up the baton" from Mr Johnson and lead the nation with "integrity and loyalty".

The comments came as Ms Truss and Mr Sunak prepare to take part in the first official Tory leadership hustings event in Leeds this evening.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

10:27 AM

Liz Truss will 'look in detail' at Channel 4 business case

The Government has previously announced that it intends to privatise Channel 4.

Liz Truss said she would "look in detail" at the business case on Channel 4 if she becomes PM but she signalled she would support selling off the broadcaster.

Asked whether she was committed to privatising Channel 4, Ms Truss told reporters in Leeds: “I believe that where possible, it’s best to have companies operating in the private sector rather than the public sector.

“I will look in detail at the business case on Channel 4, but one thing I’m absolutely committed to is it staying in Leeds.”

10:17 AM

Liz Truss defends union proposals

Liz Truss has pledged a crackdown on union industrial action if she becomes prime minister.

Ms Truss said she believed it is "completely unfair" of unions to impose widespread disruption on working people.

Story continues

She told reporters in Leeds: "I will put through legislation making sure that essential services are provided on our railways.

“I think it’s completely unfair on working people who are struggling to make ends meet at the moment, to stop them being able to use transport services, because of militant actions by the unions, so I will legislate to fix that.”

10:14 AM

'I will be tough in standing up to Putin'

Liz Truss said accusations that the Foreign Office under her leadership has lacked expertise on Russia were “completely untrue”.

She told reporters in Leeds: “We have led the world in standing up to Russia. We were the first country to send weapons to Ukraine in Europe, we put the toughest sanctions on Russia of any country, and we’re also making sure that nobody is allowing Ukraine’s sovereign territory to be given up, and we’ve worked with our allies to achieve that.

“I’m proud of our record, but we need to do more, and one of the key areas in bringing down the cost of living is dealing with Russia – making sure they can’t hold the world to ransom over their gas supplies – and I will be tough in standing up to Putin.”

10:11 AM

'I will fix the Treasury funding formula'

Liz Truss said she is “completely committed” to her plan for Northern Powerhouse Rail, and said she would “fix the Treasury’s funding formula” to make sure the north of England gets a “fairer share” of resources.

Asked how she would afford the rail scheme, which was recently watered down by Boris Johnson, given the tax cuts she has already pledged, Ms Truss said: “The taxes that I am cutting are affordable within our budget.

“What I am setting out is a plan for economic growth. The fact is we’ve had too low growth now for decades and by creating new low tax investment zones in places like West Yorkshire, by enabling the post-Brexit reforms to take place, unleashing more investment from the city, we will grow the economy faster – that will bring in more tax revenue, and that will enable us to afford those projects.

“I also think the funding formula has been unfair on places like Leeds and places like Yorkshire so I will fix the Treasury funding formula to make sure that this part of the country is getting a fairer share of Government resources because frankly, transport is much better in London and the South East than it is here in Leeds, and I will fix that.”

10:02 AM

Liz Truss: 'Not time for another windfall tax'

Liz Truss has said it is “not time for another windfall tax” to help with the cost of rising energy bills.

Speaking to reporters in Leeds, the Foreign Secretary said: “What I believe is we need to keep taxes low to attract investment into industries.

Liz Truss visits a broadband interchange company in Leeds this morning - Ian Forsyth/PA

“We need to turbocharge investment into the North of England, bringing more businesses and opportunities.

“The best way to do that is to keep taxes low and attract that investment into our great towns and cities, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

09:43 AM

'100 per cent nuclear grade tosh'

A report in The Mirror today claimed that allies of Boris Johnson are drawing up a list of Tory safe seats he could move to amid fears he could lose his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency at the next general election.

It was suggested that Nadine Dorries' Mid-Bedfordshire seat could be on the list and that she could make way for Mr Johnson.

But the Culture Secretary today rubbished the report. She told the BBC: "That story that you have seen... is 100 per cent nuclear grade tosh. The Prime Minister and I have never ever had that conversation ever."

09:29 AM

PM 'opposes leadership petition'

It has been claimed that more than 10,000 Tory members have signed a petition calling for Boris Johnson's name to be added to the leadership contest ballot paper.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, said this morning that Mr Johnson does not support the calls and had recently told her that the push is "not right".

Asked if she supported the petition, Ms Dorries told the BBC: “The Prime Minister actually spoke to me about this a few days ago and he said just in passing ‘if you hear anything about these people, tell them to stop, it is not right’.

“They were his words, his exact words.”

09:18 AM

PM was 'removed via a ruthless coup'

Nadine Dorries has accused Rishi Sunak of helping to lead a "ruthless coup" to oust Boris Johnson from 10 Downing Street.

The Culture Secretary, who is a supporter of Liz Truss, told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I am bitterly disappointed that Boris Johnson was removed via a ruthless coup, as he was, led largely by Rishi Sunak.”

09:11 AM

'It’s about who voters can relate to'

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has defended her recent attack on Rishi Sunak’s expensive clothes and said she had warned that a contest to replace Boris Johnson would “unleash the hounds of hell”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “Removing a sitting Prime Minister who won us an 80-seat majority less than three years ago, who took us through Covid and led the world in the response to the war in Ukraine – defenestrating that Prime Minister was never going to be a clean or easy thing for anyone to do.

“It was always going to have repercussions. I think I said at the very beginning we kind of unleashed the hounds of hell in doing that.”

Asked about her comments on Mr Sunak’s expensive suit and shoes, Ms Dorries said: “Judgment is a huge issue. We are facing a cost-of-living crisis.”

The Liz Truss supporter said there was no barrier to someone wealthy becoming PM but “it’s about judgment and it’s about who voters can relate to and who voters can relate to and who voters think have walked in their shoes and can understand their lives”.

09:09 AM

Pictured: Liz Truss visits broadband interchange ahead of hustings in Leeds

Liz Truss and Tory MP Jake Berry make a campaign visit to a broadband interchange in Leeds this morning - Ian Forsyth /Getty Images Europe

09:04 AM

'He has made a complete mess of this'

Andrew Fisher, the author of Labour's 2019 general election manifesto, has accused Sir Keir Starmer of making a "complete mess" of the party's stance on rail strikes.

He told LBC Radio: "I think he has made a complete mess of this from the start. If you are in a dispute which the unions are and it is not just the rail unions... Labour's demands should be simple which is workers' pay has got to keep up with inflation.

"That is the very modest demand of the RMT in this dispute and that their members don't lose their jobs, which again, is a fairly modest demand.

"Labour should be with them. There is no dispute about that. It is very clear that the government in Grant Shapps is acting to put a brake on settling this dispute. Really Keir Starmer ought to be focused on the Government, on Grant Shapps, and on the railway companies that are ripping off passengers and workers at moment by making lots of profit and keeping it for themselves."

Labour's 2019 manifesto author Andrew Fisher says Keir Starmer was not right to sack frontbencher Sam Tarry for giving an interview on the picket line during yesterday's rail strike.



'He's made a complete mess of this from the start.'@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/ViHi7BM7C2 — LBC (@LBC) July 28, 2022

08:56 AM

Sunak ally defends fuel bill VAT plan

Victoria Atkins, a supporter of Rishi Sunak, has defended the former chancellor's pledge to temporarily cut VAT on energy bills for one year if he becomes PM.

Denying that it was a U-turn, Ms Atkins said: "Throughout the pandemic Rishi has shown that he will react to circumstances as they change and be very flexible, very quick in reacting."

Ms Atkins was asked how the pledge will be paid for. She insisted it is not unfunded but also suggested it would just be "absorbed" by the Treasury.

Rishi Sunak is pictured yesterday at a campaign event in Newmarket - Joe Giddens/AFP

Asked if the pledge is unfunded, she told Sky News: "No, it is estimated about £4 billion, it is a temporary cut, a temporary targeted cut.

"But he has done the calculations very firmly that we can absorb this in a way that perhaps other tax cuts suggested by Liz of a much wider scale perhaps don't have the funding behind them that Rishi and other economists would like to see."

08:46 AM

Sir Keir Starmer has 'completely misread the situation'

Sir Keir Starmer and his advisers have "completely misread the situation" on rail strikes and have also "misread the mood amongst the general public", John McDonnell has claimed.

The former shadow chancellor told Sky News: "We have got to back them [the unions] because it is a just cause."

Mr McDonnell was asked about the prospect of a general strike as more unions ballot for industrial action and he said: "I support coordinated action because if that results then in a decent pay rise for people, they are protected against the cost-of-living crisis, I think that is the most effective thing to do."

08:38 AM

'Advisers around Keir have dug us into a hole'

John McDonnell said Sir Keir Starmer's advisers have "dug us into a hole" by telling Labour frontbenchers they are not allowed to join union picket lines.

The former shadow chancellor told Sky News: "I think the advisers around Keir have dug us into a hole in the first place, unnecessarily, by telling people not to go in picket lines.

"The reality is over the years we were formed by the trade unions so when the trade unions have a just cause we support them and this is a just cause."

08:31 AM

John McDonnell accuses Starmer of 'severe mistake' over Tarry sacking

John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, has criticised Sir Keir Starmer for sacking Sam Tarry as he said it has sparked a "completely unnecessary row". The senior Labour MP said Sir Keir and his advisers had made a "severe mistake".

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "I don't know who is advising Keir Starmer but this is a completely unnecessary row that has been invented just at a time when the Tories are tearing themselves apart and we have got the maximum opportunity, I think, to gain an advantage in the polls, build the support to take us into government, we are having this completely unnecessary row.

"Sam went on the picket lines like minister after minister, shadow minister after shadow minister, over the years in support of workers who are asking for a decent pay rise, it is a just cause.

"Now we are told he has been sacked not because he went on the picket lines but because he made statements on the picket lines. But what was he supposed to do, go on there and wear a gag? It is a silly, silly situation to get into. I think we just need to accept that there will be a wave of industrial action now inevitably from union after union because their members are voting overwhelmingly for industrial action because they are saying 'we can't accept a pay cut' and we have got to come off the fence and be on the side of a just cause. The workers, I think they have got it right.

"This is an unnecessary dispute and I regret, whoever has advised Keir Starmer on this I think has made a severe mistake."

08:22 AM

Diane Abbott criticises Sir Keir Starmer

Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary and an ally of the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, suggested the sacking of Sam Tarry by Sir Keir Starmer is unprecedented.

She told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: “The point about sacking Sam Tarry is I have never known a Labour leader sack a minister or a shadow minister for going on a picket line before.”

Labour has insisted Mr Tarry was not sacked for joining the picket line but rather for failing to stick to the party's policy positions and for conducting media interviews without permission.

Ms Abbott rubbished the party's official position as she claimed: “The real reason that Sam Tarry was sacked was because he went on a picket line. Everybody knows that.”

08:16 AM

'The public want to see the Labour Party stand with the RMT'

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a Labour backlash after he sacked Sam Tarry from his role as shadow transport minister yesterday (you can read the full story here).

Mr Tarry had joined a union picket line in the morning to show support for striking rail workers despite Sir Keir telling shadow ministers not to take part.

A Labour spokesman insisted Mr Tarry had not been sacked for appearing on a picket line but rather for failing to stick to the party's policy positions and for conducting media interviews without getting permission.

Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary, criticised Sir Keir for failing to support the strikes as she told the BBC: “The RMT is standing up for ordinary people and I think the public want to see the Labour Party stand with the RMT and stand with ordinary people.”

08:10 AM

Boris Johnson 'was removed via a coup'

Boris Johnson was "removed via a coup", the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has claimed.

Ms Dorries, who is backing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race, was asked this morning to what extent she blamed Rishi Sunak for Mr Johnson leaving No 10 after his decision to quit as chancellor piled the pressure on the PM to go.

She told Sky News: “It is not a secret that things happened that shouldn’t have happened and that Boris Johnson was removed via a coup…”

08:08 AM

Nadine Dorries: Truss can 'pick up the baton' from PM

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary and a supporter of Liz Truss, said she believes the Foreign Secretary can "pick up the baton" from Boris Johnson and lead the nation with "integrity and loyalty".

Ms Dorries, a leading ally of Mr Johnson, was asked during an interview with Sky News this morning how she felt when the PM announced his resignation.

She said: “I was very disappointed. I thought it was a huge mistake but what I would say is that in Liz Truss we have somebody who has both integrity and loyalty and is able to pick up the baton using those very important qualities to take the country forward.”

08:06 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will take part in the first official Tory hustings event in Leeds this evening, with both candidates hoping to gain an advantage in the race for No 10.

The contest is now entering a key phase as Conservative Party members prepare to start voting, with ballots due to arrive on doorsteps between August 1 and August 5.

Meanwhile, Labour is bracing for a civil war after Sir Keir Starmer sacked Sam Tarry from the frontbench for joining a union picket line.

It promises to be another busy day in Westminster and I will guide you through the key developments.