Tory leadership race latest: I was wrong on Brexit, admits Liz Truss as she insists she has 'embraced' it

Liz Truss - Jamie Lorriman
Liz Truss admitted she was "wrong" to have supported Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum and insisted she had come to "embrace" leaving the European Union.

Nick Robinson, the BBC Radio 4 Today programme presenter, played Ms Truss a clip of her saying in 2016 it was in "all of our interests to communicate the real impact... [Brexit] would have" and asked: "Why did you get it so wrong?"

The Tory leadership hopeful replied: "When people voted for Brexit in 2016 I fully embraced the choice that the people of Britain have made. I was wrong. I was wrong and I'm prepared to admit I was wrong.

"Some of the portents of doom didn't happen and instead we've actually unleashed new opportunities. I've been one of the leading figures driving those opportunities whether it's the dozens of trade deals including the deal with Australia that I achieved, whether it's the work I've done at the Foreign Office leading the free world on sanctions. I've embraced it."

'We wouldn't want anyone going red'

Rishi Sunak's team is handing out treat boxes to Lobby journalists this morning - including a Twix, a can of Sprite and factor 30 "Ready for Rishi, ready for sunshine" sun cream:

Rishi's box of treats
"Looking forward to seeing you out on the road," Mr Sunak wrote in an attached note. "Just a little something to make sure you protect yourself in this hot weather.

"After all, we wouldn't want anyone going red."

Is Liz or Rishi the 'Thatcher candidate'?

Mark Harper, the former Tory Chief Whip who is backing Rishi Sunak, and Liz Truss supporter Sir John Redwood are both invoking Margaret Thatcher this morning.

"Mrs Thatcher levelled with the British people about the challenges we faced in the 1980s. She tackled inflation in order to cut taxes. It’s called sound money," Mr Harper wrote on Twitter.

"That's what Rishi Sunak will do and that's why I'm #Ready4Rishi."

But Sir John said in a post of his own: "Rishi Sunak is no Margaret Thatcher. As her Chief Policy adviser I know the difference. She cut income tax from 33 per cent to 25 per cent and slashed corporation tax and top rate income tax. He puts taxes up."

Why Ruth Davidson is backing Rishi Sunak

Serious times call for serious people, and we are living in serious times.

Inflation is running at a 40-year high of 9.4 per cent. We have a cost of living crisis stoked by higher prices of food, energy and fuel. There is a war in Europe. A post-Covid hangover threatens to topple public services that were already feeling the strain.

It is against that backdrop that the Conservative leadership election – and job interview for Britain’s next prime minister – is taking place.

This is why Ruth is 'Ready for Rishi'

Rishi Sunak: I will be the heir to Margaret Thatcher

As we did in 1940 and 1979, I believe we are faced with a moment that really matters, Rishi Sunak writes for the Telegraph today.

The challenges facing our country are significant. Inflation and energy bills are the highest they have been for 40 years and there is a war in Europe of a scale and evil not seen since the Second World War.

But beyond these challenges lie incredible opportunities. Grasping the freedoms Brexit has given us to unleash economic growth. Harnessing innovation and technology to transform our public services.

My values are Thatcherite. I believe in hard work, family and integrity. I am a Thatcherite, I am running as a Thatcherite and I will govern as a Thatcherite.

'I will deliver the radical set of reforms needed'

Truss wants to feel the heat

We're only really used to seeing a more serious side to Liz Truss.

So when she appeared on GB News this morning, she took the opportunity to broadcast her love of a Whitney classic to the nation.

"I think maybe the one thing people don't know about me is I do love 1980s music and I do love karaoke," she told the channel. "I like to enjoy music as well. My favourite song is I Wanna Dance (With Somebody) by Whitney Houston."

Hustings are Sunak’s time to shine – but Tory members will already have voted

Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be the new Tory leader has suffered a blow after it emerged that the majority of his head-to-head hustings with Liz Truss will take place after members are likely to have voted, writes Christopher Hope.

Rishi Sunak had plenty to smile about as he arrived at his campaign office this morning - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Conservative Party will hold 12 in-person hustings in every part of the UK to allow the Party’s 200,000 members to grill the candidates for themselves.

The Party last night published details of the hustings, which start in Leeds next week and reach as far afield as Exeter in the south, Norwich in the east, Perth in Scotland and an as-yet-undisclosed location in Northern Ireland. But more than three-quarters of the hustings - 10 - will be held after the ballots are sent out on August 1.

Read the full story here

Five articles to get you up to speed this morning

Analysis: A strong start from Truss as she sets out her stall

Until minutes ago, Liz Truss had not subjected herself to a grilling from the broadcast media. But considering many of the worries surrounding her leadership relate to her public performances (see 7.58am), Ms Truss seemed to start strongly.

She gave an impassioned defence of her plan to cut taxes as she sought to turn the tables by suggesting Rishi Sunak's policies represent a real "gamble".

Liz Truss's campaign is seeking to emphasise her record of delivery combined with a bold tax-cutting agenda - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Her line about the "economic orthodoxy" of the last 20 years - in other words, since New Labour - is also likely to cut through with the Tory membership, which is largely on the Right of the party's national voter base.

And while questions still remain about whether Ms Truss is too "over-enthusiastic" and can command the support of the public at large, she has six weeks to answer these.

'I am not the continuity economic policy candidate'

Liz Truss confirmed she would not support the direct involvement of UK troops in Ukraine, and said of the cost-of-living crisis: "While the Government can and should help putting money in people's pockets we cannot solve the whole problem."

Ms Truss said she "wanted Boris Johnson to carry on as Prime Minister... Regrettably, we got to a position where he didn't command the support of our Parliamentary party.

"Boris admitted that he's made mistakes. My judgment was he made a mistake, or several mistakes, over the course of the last year but the positive side of the balance sheet was extremely positive. What I am not is the continuity economic policy candidate, because that is where we didn't get it right and we haven't got it right."

'Wrong to be increasing taxes'

Asked if borrowing over £30billion would increase or decrease inflation, Ms Truss said: "My tax cuts will decrease inflation. We have had a consensus of the Treasury, of economists, of the Financial Times, of other outlets peddling a particular type of economic policy for 20 years. And it hasn't delivered growth.

"[The Treasury] do have an economic orthodoxy and they do resist change. And what people in Britain desperately need now is change. We need to unleash investment in our country, we need to get the EU laws off our statute books and be attracting more funds from pension funds ."

She said her tax cuts would not be inflationary because the supply side of the economy would be increased: "It's not a gamble, it's an economic reality. The more taxes you have, the more growth you choke off."

Ms Truss maintained she was "completely committed" to NHS spending pledges. "What is the gamble is what we are doing at the moment. People are struggling with the cost of living. It is wrong to be increasing their taxes."

I will cut taxes - not 'choke off growth', vows Truss

Liz Truss said her tax cuts - estimated to cost £38billion - would be "affordable" within the current financial framework.

"I know we've got significant debt interest. It's tens of billions of pounds. We've got the highest taxes for 70 years, and we've got lower debt than the United States, than Japan, than Canada. No other countries are raising taxes and the OECD has described our current policy as contractionary. And contractionary essentially means policies that lead to a recession."

Ms Truss called to "keep taxes low, do the supply-side reform, get growth going" and increase tax revenues "by growing the economy - not choke off growth by raising taxes".

'We should not be raising taxes'

Why does Liz Truss now say she wants to rip up the policies of Boris Johnson's Cabinet?

"When I sat at that table I opposed the National Insurance rise before it happened because I thought it was a mistake. I thought it was a mistake to miss that manifesto commitment, break our manifesto commitment and I thought it was a mistake to raise taxes in these very difficult economic times when we need to drive growth."

Ms Truss insisted she was a "loyal person" and "went along with Cabinet collective responsibility - it was wrong at the time and it's even worse now".

"I also think it's very wrong to raise corporation tax. We should not be raising taxes."

Liz Truss: I was wrong on Brexit

Nick Robinson played Liz Truss a clip of her saying in 2016 it was in "all of our interests to communicate the real impact... [Brexit] would have". Why did she get it so wrong, he asks.

"When people voted for Brexit in 2016 I fully embraced the choice that the people of Britain have made," she said. "I was wrong, I was wrong and I'm prepared to admit I was wrong. Some of the portents of doom didn't happen and instead we've actually unleashed new opportunities.

"I've been, Nick, one of the leading figures driving those opportunities whether it's the dozens of trade deals including the deal with Australia that I achieved, whether it's the work I've done at the Foreign Office leading the free world on sanctions. I've embraced it.

"What you will always get from me is someone who's completely honest about what they're thinking. When I make a promise, I deliver it... and when I made a mistake, as I did supporting Remain, in 2016 I admit that."

Liz Truss 'will bulldoze through' challenges

On what makes her anxious, Liz Truss tells Radio 4: "What I worry about is I worry about the future of our country and the future and freedom of democracy. I think we're at a critical stage in world affairs... My biggest fear is that aggressors will have some kind of success and I think that would be a disaster".

Ms Truss recalls growing up in the 1980s when things were "moving in the right direction", adding her biggest fear "is that could be rolled back".

"I'm the kind of person... I think every day when I get up in the morning 'what can I do to change things?' I'm compelled to do that. I am pretty hardworking, pretty direct and I will bulldoze through the things that need to be done."

Liz Truss: I'm prepared to take on the Whitehall machine

Asked if anything "makes her anxious" about the prospect of being PM, Liz Truss said she had spent eight months as Foreign Secretary.

"You're right, we face an incredibly challenging time. In that time as Foreign Secretary I've shown I can be tough, I've shown I can stand up against aggressors and I've shown I can get things done.

"Whether it's the toughest sanctions regime on Russia, whether it's sorting out the issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol to make sure we deliver the full opportunities of Brexit, I can get stuff done and that's why I want to do the job.

"We are in very, very difficult times, we need to be bold, we cannot have business as usual. We need someone with the toughness, the grit who is prepared to take on the Whitehall machine and drive change."

What's in the diary today?

The first hustings with the two candidates, held in private, takes place today in Westminster with an audience of Conservative councillors

The Commons then sits from 9.30am with international trade questions ,followed by questions to Mark Spencer, the Commons leader. The rest of the day is backbench business, including a debate on UK sanctions for human rights abuses and corruption.

The House will then rise for recess, as MPs head back to their constituencies over the summer.

It is also what is known in Westminster as "taking out the trash day" - meaning we can expect plenty of written statements from different departments and ministers.

Why Penny Mordaunt may still be key to leadership race

Penny Mordaunt may still have a "major influence" on the remainder of the Tory leadership campaign, Lord Hayward said.

Ms Mordaunt narrowly failed to make the final two yesterday, which allies suggested was because of a "vicious personal smear campaign".

"She could influence the result, there’s absolutely no question. She could well have a major influence," he said.

Penny Mordaunt pictured in Parliament yesterday - Henry Nicholls/Reuters
"And MPs themselves will influence their constituency associations because members who don’t know Liz Truss or Rishi that well will turn to their MP and say who do you support, why did you support them, will it benefit me at the next council elections?"

Any endorsements from Kemi Badenoch or Michael Gove could also prove significant as the contest progresses, Lord Hayward also noted.

Truss 'easier target' than Sunak, warns peer

Liz Truss is seen as an "easier target" than Rishi Sunak by Labour, a Tory peer renowned for his polling has warned this morning.

Lord Hayward said from "frank conversations" he had had with opposition figures, Mr Sunak's weaknesses are seen as his tax policy and family wealth "but he is a success story" and is more likely to impress in the Midlands and the north.

"Liz Truss has not subjected herself to a major cross-examination by any of the programmes and did not perform well in the debate," Lord Hayward told Sky.

"And therefore they feel that at the Despatch Box she will be easier as a target and easier to take down."

Dominic Penna, the Telegraph's political reporter, taking you through the first day of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss's head-to-head leadership battle.

Ms Truss, who appears on the Today programme at 8.10am in her first broadcast interview of the campaign, attacked Mr Sunak overnight and said he had gone in the "wrong direction" on the economy.

Liz Truss is now the bookmakers' favourite to become prime minister - and polling suggests the Tory grassroots agree - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
For his part, the former Chancellor said he was the "only candidate" who could beat Labour and Sir Keir Starmer at the next general election.

I will guide you through all of today's developments.

