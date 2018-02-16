Torrey Smith's 3-year-old son gave the best post-Super Bowl interview (Video)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith stopped by NFL Network on Thursday and brought his three-year-old son, T.J., along with him.

T.J. stole the show with his Super Bowl 52 hot takes.

Does T.J. like the Patriots?

“Only the Eagles.”

Did he enjoy the parade?

“My favorite was there was no Patriots bus. Only Eagles bus. I was sitting at the top.”

His favorite part of the Super Bowl?

“The Patriots quarterback never caught the ball. Nick Foles caught the ball and scored a touchdown.”

Shots fired!

It took about 50 seconds for T.J. to get bored of answering questions. Instead, he decided to show off his 40-yard dash.

(via NFL Network)

Before the interview began, T.J. even promoted his appearance on social media.





What a natural! Oh, and he capped it off with a tremendous Jason Kelce impression.

Kelce vs TJ (He isn’t cursing don’t be a fool) pic.twitter.com/ln0RcvEUCp — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 16, 2018





All in a day’s work.

(via NFL Network)

Sam Cooper is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!