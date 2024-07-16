Torres and Orlando City visit Nashville

Orlando City SC (8-9-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (6-9-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orlando City SC +148, Nashville SC +164, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Facundo Torres leads Orlando City into a matchup with Nashville after scoring two goals against the New England Revolution.

Nashville is 4-3-5 in home games. Nashville has a 3-5 record in one-goal matches.

Orlando is 5-4-3 on the road. Orlando is 5-0-0 when it scores three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Surridge has eight goals and one assist for Nashville. Tyler Boyd has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Torres has eight goals and two assists for Orlando. Martin Ojeda has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Julian Gaines (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

Orlando: Tahir Reid-Brown (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), Mason Stajduhar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press