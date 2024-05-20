McIntosh, Oleksiak headline Olympic swim team named after trials

TORONTO — Summer McIntosh and Penny Oleksiak headline the Olympic swim team nominees going to Paris this summer.

McIntosh qualified in five individual events at the now-completed Olympic & Paralympic Trials. The 17-year-old Toronto athlete has a spot in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 individual medley, 200 butterfly and the 200 medley.

Oleksiak, meanwhile, nears Olympic competition having gone through a few hurdles.

She has dealt with multiple injuries over the last couple of years, including a second knee surgery during that span that she told the CBC she had four months ago. Canada's most decorated Olympian of all time with seven medals, Oleksiak won her lone gold in the 100 free in the 2016 Rio Games.

Oleksiak failed to hit the Olympic qualifying and consideration time in the 200 freestyle, finishing ninth on Tuesday. She won the 100 freestyle on Friday, getting under the consideration time but just going over the qualifying time, putting herself in position to compete for the 4x100 freestyle relay team.

The 23-year-old Toronto native followed that up with a win in the 50 freestyle on Sunday but didn't get under the qualifying or consideration time for the event.

ATHLETES

Javier Acevedo (Toronto)

Sophie Angus (Weston, USA)

Alex Axon (Newmarket, Ont.)

Jeremy Bagshaw (Victoria, B.C.)

Julie Brousseau (Ottawa, Ont.)

Brooklyn Douthwright (Riverview, N.B.)

Emma Finlin (Edmonton, Alta.)

Mary-Sophie Harvey (Trois-Rivières, Que.)

Apollo Hess (Lethbridge, Alta.)

Patrick Hussey (Beaconsfield, Que.)

Tristan Jankovics (Puslinch, Ont.)

Ella Jansen (Burlington, Ont.)

Ilya Kharun (Montreal)

Yuri Kisil (Calgary, Alta.)

Finlay Knox (Okotoks, Alta.)

Josh Liendo (Toronto)

Maggie Mac Neil (London, Ont.)

Kylie Masse (Lasalle, Ont.)

Summer McIntosh (Toronto)

Emma O'Croinin (Edmonton, Alta.)

Penny Oleksiak (Toronto)

Sydney Pickrem (Halifax, N.S.)

Regan Rathwell (Ashton, Ont.)

Taylor Ruck (Kelowna, B.C.)

Rebecca Smith (Red Deer, Alta.)

Blake Tierney (Saskatoon, Sask.)

Lorne Wigginton (Calgary, Alta.)

Ingrid Wilm (Calgary, Alta.)

Kelsey Wog (Winnipeg, Man.)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024.

Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press