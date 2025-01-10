Toronto visits Detroit, aims to break road losing streak

Toronto Raptors (8-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will look to end its seven-game road skid when the Raptors face Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 13-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 17.6 fast break points led by Jaden Ivey averaging 2.9.

The Raptors have gone 5-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 4-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pistons average 111.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 119.1 the Raptors give up. The Raptors are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.9% the Pistons' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Pistons.

RJ Barrett is scoring 23.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Raptors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Raptors: 1-9, averaging 109.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg).

Raptors: Ochai Agbaji: day to day (hip).

