Toronto takes on Miami in conference matchup

Miami Heat (9-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference play Sunday.

The Raptors are 2-8 against conference opponents. Toronto gives up 116.8 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Heat are 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks fifth in the league allowing only 109.4 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Raptors are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Raptors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Poeltl is averaging 15.9 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Raptors.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Heat.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 48.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Kelly Olynyk: out (back), Gradey Dick: day to day (calf), Bruce Brown: day to day (knee), Immanuel Quickley: out (elbow).

Heat: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press