Toronto Raptors to hold training camp in Montreal ahead of NBA season

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will hold their training camp in Montreal ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

The Raptors announced Wednesday that the camp runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5 at Université du Québec à Montréal's sports centre.

It will be the Raptors' first training camp in Montreal and its second in Quebec after gearing up for the 2019-20 season in Quebec City.

To wrap up the week in Montreal, Toronto hosts the Washington Wizards on Oct. 6 at the Bell Centre as part of this year’s NBA Canada Series.

The Raptors also revealed the remainder of their five-game pre-season schedule.

Toronto visits Washington on Oct. 11 followed by a home-and-home against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 13. (in Boston) and Oct. 15 (in Toronto) before flying to Brooklyn on Oct. 18 for a pre-season final against the Nets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press