Toronto Raptors confirm plans to retire Vince Carter's No. 15

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are planning to honour the player who put the NBA franchise on the map.

Vince Carter, who helped lift the club to respectability in its formative years and became one of the league's biggest stars, will have his No. 15 retired by the team on Nov. 2 during halftime of Toronto's game against the Sacramento Kings.

He's the first player in franchise history to receive the honour. Carter, who was in Toronto on Friday for an MLSE Foundation event at the newly renovated Vince Carter Court, expressed his gratitude to the Raptors.

"I'm beyond words," an emotional Carter said as tears ran down his cheeks.

In anticipation of the news, the Raptors hung Carter's jersey in key spots across Toronto, with fans spotting the displays on their morning commute.

Carter said it was an honour to be back in a city he called a "second home." Former teammates, club officials and several members of the current squad were on hand for the event at a park in the city's northwest end.

The Raptors are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season. Team president Masai Ujiri said it was "fitting" that Carter is having his jersey retired as part of it.

"This is what I wanted more than anything because I had six crazy years here," Carter said.

Acquired in a draft-day deal in 1998 after being selected fifth overall by Golden State, Carter won the rookie of the year award after his first season with Toronto.

The 2000 slam dunk contest winner helped the Raptors reach the playoffs for the first time that spring. Carter also guided Toronto to the Eastern Conference semifinals in a memorable post-season in 2001.

The Raptors ended up losing to the Philadelphia 76ers when Carter missed a shot at the buzzer in Game 7. He faced criticism for attending his graduation at the University of North Carolina in the morning of the deciding game.

Carter signed a lucrative six-year extension with Toronto later that year but asked for a trade in 2004. He was eventually shipped to New Jersey in a mid-season deal and spent parts of five seasons with the Nets, who will also retire his number later this season.

The 47-year-old from Daytona Beach, Fla., has a complicated legacy with the Raptors.

He was an adored superstar over his first few years in Toronto but he was also public enemy No. 1 in the city when he returned after the trade, which saw the Raptors get little in return.

The boos were deafening when he first returned but faded over the years. Carter eventually mended fences with the team.

Carter is the only player in NBA history to play in four different decades. He also played for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

He averaged 16.7 points per game over his career. Carter, who played as a guard and forward, will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

In addition to retiring Carter's jersey, the Raptors will pay tribute in February to the 25th anniversary of his slam dunk contest win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press