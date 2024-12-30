Toronto plays Boston on 4-game road skid

Toronto Raptors (7-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-9, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Boston looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Celtics have gone 21-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston scores 119.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 4-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 17.2 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 5.1.

The Celtics score 119.5 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 119.1 the Raptors allow. The Raptors average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Celtics give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 46.6% and averaging 28.5 points for the Celtics.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 15.4 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Raptors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Raptors: 0-10, averaging 110.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jrue Holiday: out (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis: out (ankle), Anton Watson: out (adductor).

Raptors: Bruno Fernando: out (foot), Immanuel Quickley: out (elbow), Davion Mitchell: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

