Toronto hosts Orlando City on 3-game home losing streak

Orlando City SC (5-9-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (7-11-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Toronto FC +131, Orlando City SC +187, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Orlando City looking to end a three-game home slide.

Toronto is 6-7-3 in conference games. Toronto ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 29 goals led by Federico Bernardeschi with eight.

Orlando is 3-7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks third in the league drawing 123 corner kicks, averaging 6.2 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Toronto won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernardeschi has eight goals and five assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Duncan McGuire has scored seven goals for Orlando. Nicolas Lodeiro has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 1-7-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Orlando: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Tyrese Spicer (injured), Brandon Servania (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured), Federico Bernardeschi (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Sean Johnson (injured).

Orlando: Tahir Reid-Brown (injured), Ramiro Enrique (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), David Brekalo (injured), Wilder Cartagena (injured), Pedro Gallese (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press