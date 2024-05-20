Toronto FC continues to work on roster, waiving Canadian forward Jordan Perruzza

Toronto FC, continuing to winnow its roster, has waived forward Jordan Perruzza.

The move comes 13 days after the MLS team parted ways with fellow Canadian striker Au Akinola via a mutual termination of his contract. Toronto also waived veteran forward Adama Diomande in late February.

According to the MLS Players Association, Perruzza was making US$139,000 this season.

The 23-year-old Perruzza joined the Toronto academy in January 2013 and signed a homegrown contract with the first team in August 2020.

Toronto sent the Canadian youth international out on loan last August to Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League. He had two goals and an assist in 10 regular-season games, also making a playoff appearance.

Perruzza had yet to make an appearance for Toronto this season, his fourth with his hometown club.

He made a combined 30 first-team appearances across all competitions with two goals. He made his first team debut against Mexico's Club Leon in April 2021 and scored his first TFC goal against Atlanta United in October 2021.

Perruzza scored 19 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions with Toronto FC II. He was nominated for USL League One Young Player of the Year after scoring a club-leading 15 goals in 2019.

A native of Woodbridge, Ont., Perruzza — who is fluent in Italian — spent time in Italy with Empoli's youth setup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2024

