Toronto FC complete signing of Italian superstar Lorenzo Insigne

TFC officially announced a deal with Lorenzo Insigne. (Getty)

The wait is over.

On Saturday, after weeks of speculation and anticipation, Toronto FC officially announced the signing of Italian star forward Lorenzo Insigne to a four-year deal.

Insigne will join the team as a Designated Player on July 1, 2022, when his current contract with Serie A side Napoli will end.

In 416 appearances with Napoli, his hometown team, the 30-year-old has scored 114 goals and registered 95 assists. In 11 seasons with the club, Insigne celebrated two Coppa Italia titles and one Italian Super Cup title, and was named captain in 2019.

The five-foot-four winger has also starred for the Italian National team, scoring 10 goals in 53 games and notably winning the UEFA European Championships in the summer of 2021.

Insigne’s arrival will come three years after the departure of Sebastian Giovinco, another diminutive Italian forward who made his mark at the club, winning the MLS MVP award in 2015 and leading TFC to its first MLS Cup Championship in 2017.

More from Yahoo Sports