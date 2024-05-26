Toronto-Detroit Runs

Tigers second. Spencer Torkelson doubles to deep left field. Wenceel Perez singles to left field. Spencer Torkelson to third. Javier Baez doubles to deep left field. Wenceel Perez scores. Spencer Torkelson scores. Jake Rogers doubles to deep right center field. Javier Baez to third. Matt Vierling flies out to Cavan Biggio. Andy Ibanez singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Jake Rogers scores. Javier Baez scores. Mark Canha grounds out to shallow infield, Ernie Clement to Vladimir Guerrero. Andy Ibanez to third. Gio Urshela grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Blue jays 0.

Tigers third. Carson Kelly pops out to shallow infield to Ernie Clement. Spencer Torkelson homers to left field. Wenceel Perez lines out to deep left field to Davis Schneider. Javier Baez grounds out to shallow infield, Ernie Clement to Vladimir Guerrero.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fourth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to right field to Wenceel Perez. Ernie Clement doubles to left field. Cavan Biggio homers to center field. Ernie Clement scores. Davis Schneider flies out to deep right center field to Wenceel Perez. Danny Jansen flies out to right field to Wenceel Perez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays fifth. Vladimir Guerrero doubles to shallow left field. Bo Bichette grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Vladimir Guerrero to third. Justin Turner pinch-hitting for Daniel Vogelbach. Justin Turner grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Vladimir Guerrero scores. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shallow infield, Jake Rogers to Spencer Torkelson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 5, Blue jays 3.

Tigers fifth. Mark Canha doubles to deep left center field. Gio Urshela walks. Carson Kelly homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Mark Canha scores. Spencer Torkelson called out on strikes. Wenceel Perez walks. Javier Baez grounds out to third base. Wenceel Perez out at second.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 8, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays sixth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks. Ernie Clement flies out to deep left field to Mark Canha. Cavan Biggio singles to shallow left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Davis Schneider out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Mark Canha. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Danny Jansen walks. Vladimir Guerrero singles to shallow center field. Danny Jansen to second. Cavan Biggio scores. Bo Bichette lines out to second base to Andy Ibanez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 8, Blue jays 5.

Tigers sixth. Jake Rogers lines out to left center field to Davis Schneider. Matt Vierling homers to left field. Colt Keith pinch-hitting for Andy Ibanez. Colt Keith grounds out to shortstop, Ernie Clement to Vladimir Guerrero. Mark Canha singles to left field. Gio Urshela flies out to deep center field to Daulton Varsho.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 9, Blue jays 5.

Blue jays seventh. Justin Turner flies out to right field to Wenceel Perez. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers to center field. Ernie Clement flies out to center field to Matt Vierling.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 9, Blue jays 6.

Blue jays eighth. Cavan Biggio lines out to deep center field to Matt Vierling. Davis Schneider walks. Danny Jansen singles to right center field. Davis Schneider to second. Vladimir Guerrero grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Danny Jansen to second. Davis Schneider to third. Bo Bichette singles to right center field. Danny Jansen scores. Davis Schneider scores. Justin Turner walks. Bo Bichette to second. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Bo Bichette scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to right field to Wenceel Perez.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 11, Tigers 9.

Tigers eighth. Javier Baez pops out to Vladimir Guerrero. Kerry Carpenter pinch-hitting for Jake Rogers. Kerry Carpenter strikes out swinging. Matt Vierling singles to shallow center field. Colt Keith doubles to shallow left field. Matt Vierling to third. Mark Canha singles to right center field. Colt Keith scores. Matt Vierling scores. Gio Urshela hit by pitch. Mark Canha to second. Carson Kelly hits into a force out to third base. Mark Canha out at third.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 11, Tigers 11.

Tigers ninth. Spencer Torkelson singles to left field. Wenceel Perez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ernie Clement to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Spencer Torkelson to second. Javier Baez grounds out to shallow infield, Jordan Romano to Vladimir Guerrero. Spencer Torkelson to third. Kerry Carpenter is intentionally walked. Matt Vierling homers to center field. Kerry Carpenter scores. Spencer Torkelson scores.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 14, Blue jays 11.

The Associated Press