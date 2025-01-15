Toronto brings losing streak into matchup with New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (26-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-16-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs look to break their three-game losing streak when they take on the New Jersey Devils.

Toronto has a 17-9-0 record in home games and a 27-16-2 record overall. The Maple Leafs have gone 11-6-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

New Jersey is 26-15-5 overall and 13-9-1 on the road. The Devils are 8-3-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 14 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 15 goals and 36 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has scored four goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press