Toronto Argonauts trade veteran offensive tackle Allen to B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions shored up their offensive line Monday, acquiring veteran American tackle Dejon Allen from the Toronto Argonauts.

The six-foot-two, 300-pound Allen was the CFL's outstanding lineman in 2023. Toronto received Canadian Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga and a 2026 second-round pick in the deal.

Allen, 30, spent the last four seasons with Toronto, helping the club win Grey Cups in 2022 and '24. He has been a CFL all-star that last two seasons and appeared in 63 regular-season games with the Argos, seeing action at both tackle positions.

B.C. allowed a CFL-high 43 sacks this past season.

"In order for our team to take the next step, improving the offensive line was something that was a priority for us," Lions GM Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. "Adding a talent like Dejon immediately improves our run and pass game while also adding grit and toughness to our identity.

"He's a special player at a premier position and we're proud to have him."

Toronto could have Allen's replacement in Canadian Sage Doxtater. The towering six-foot-seven, 343-pound Doxtater joined the Argos late last season, almost four years after the club selected him in the second round, 12th overall, of the '21 CFL draft.

"We appreciate the hard work and sacrifices Dejon and his family have made for us to win two Grey Cup championships together," Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. "He was a big part of our success over the past four seasons.

"We wish him all the best in the future."

The six-foot-three, 225-pound Varga had 73 tackles, five special-teams tackles, a sack and fumble recovery in 18 regular-season games last year with B.C.

The Lions selected the 25-year-old Regina native in the third round, No. 29 overall, in the third round of the '22 CFL draft out of the University of Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press