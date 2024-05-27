Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto
Chicago
Schneider lf
4
1
1
2
Pham cf
4
0
0
0
Kiermaier cf
0
0
0
0
Lopez 2b
3
0
1
0
Jansen c
5
0
0
0
Ramos ph
1
0
0
0
Guerrero 1b
3
0
0
0
Sheets dh
5
1
2
1
Bichette ss
4
1
1
1
Vaughn 1b
4
0
1
0
Vogelbach dh
2
0
0
0
Benintendi lf
4
0
3
0
Turner ph-dh
2
0
0
0
DeJong ss
4
0
0
0
Varsho cf-lf
2
1
0
0
Julks rf
4
0
2
0
Springer rf
3
2
2
2
Mendick 3b
4
0
0
0
Kiner-Falefa 3b
4
0
1
0
Maldonado c
3
0
0
0
Biggio 2b
3
0
1
0
Lee ph
1
0
1
0
Toronto
020
100
002
—
5
Chicago
000
000
010
—
1
E_Bichette (4). DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (5), Julks (3). HR_Springer (4), Bichette (4), Schneider (6), Sheets (4).
Toronto
Bassitt W,5-6
5
5
0
0
0
7
Pearson H,1
2
1
0
0
0
2
Swanson H,5
1-3
2
1
1
0
0
Pop H,3
2-3
1
0
0
0
0
Cabrera
1
1
0
0
1
0
Chicago
Nastrini L,0-4
5
3
3
3
4
5
Shuster
3
1
0
0
2
1
Brebbia
1
2
2
2
0
1
HBP_Bassitt (Lopez). WP_Nastrini.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:40. A_14,993 (40,241).
