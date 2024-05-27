Advertisement

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 1

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
Toronto

Chicago

Schneider lf

4

1

1

2

Pham cf

4

0

0

0

Kiermaier cf

0

0

0

0

Lopez 2b

3

0

1

0

Jansen c

5

0

0

0

Ramos ph

1

0

0

0

Guerrero 1b

3

0

0

0

Sheets dh

5

1

2

1

Bichette ss

4

1

1

1

Vaughn 1b

4

0

1

0

Vogelbach dh

2

0

0

0

Benintendi lf

4

0

3

0

Turner ph-dh

2

0

0

0

DeJong ss

4

0

0

0

Varsho cf-lf

2

1

0

0

Julks rf

4

0

2

0

Springer rf

3

2

2

2

Mendick 3b

4

0

0

0

Kiner-Falefa 3b

4

0

1

0

Maldonado c

3

0

0

0

Biggio 2b

3

0

1

0

Lee ph

1

0

1

0

Toronto

020

100

002

5

Chicago

000

000

010

1

E_Bichette (4). DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (5), Julks (3). HR_Springer (4), Bichette (4), Schneider (6), Sheets (4).

Toronto

Bassitt W,5-6

5

5

0

0

0

7

Pearson H,1

2

1

0

0

0

2

Swanson H,5

1-3

2

1

1

0

0

Pop H,3

2-3

1

0

0

0

0

Cabrera

1

1

0

0

1

0

Chicago

Nastrini L,0-4

5

3

3

3

4

5

Shuster

3

1

0

0

2

1

Brebbia

1

2

2

2

0

1

HBP_Bassitt (Lopez). WP_Nastrini.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:40. A_14,993 (40,241).

The Associated Press

