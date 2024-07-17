Torino look to Ostigard and Napoli to replace Buongiorno

Torino sold Alessandro Buongiorno to Napoli and could replace him with a player from the Partenopei, in advanced talks for Leo Ostigard.

The Granata lost the core of their defence when selling Buongiorno for €35m plus another €5m in add-ons.

They need to bring in a new centre-back and could end up getting him from Napoli, as there are reports of an approach for Ostigard.

Torino offer for Ostigard

The Norway international is valued at approximately €7m, as they bought him from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2022 for €5.5m plus up to €3m in performance-related bonuses.

Tuttomercatoweb insist that it could be done on loan with an obligation to buy, especially considering the clubs already worked together on the Buongiorno deal.

Despite having travelled through so many clubs and countries in his career, Ostigard is only 24 years old and already had Serie A experience with Genoa before the move to Napoli.

He made 32 appearances last season in all competition, 20 of them in the starting XI.