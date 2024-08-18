Torino boss Vanoli ‘sorry’ after Milan comeback as he names what ‘made the difference’

Torino boss Paolo Vanoli admitted that he feels sorry for his side after they were unable to see out what he feels would have been a great victory against AC Milan at San Siro.

Vanoli was taking charge of his first game after succeeding Ivan Juric who left the club over the summer, and midway through the second half he will have been in dreamland with his side 2-0 up.

San Siro was stunned into silence firstly by a Malick Thiaw own-goal after he didn’t quite manage to scramble a ball clear off the line, and then Duvan Zapata was left wide open from a cross to head in a second.

However, Milan roared back thanks to goals from two substitutes inside the final 10 minutes. Alvaro Morata redirected a shot from Tijjani Reijnders to wake up the over 70,000 fans present, then Noah Okafor volleyed in to equalise in the 95th minute.

Vanoli spoke to DAZN at the end of the game to try and assess what was a real rollercoaster of emotions to begin the season, with his comments relayed by MilanNews.

“I’m sorry for the boys, when you’re leading 2-0 until the 85th minute you think you’re getting a great result. The changes made the difference. In August football you can’t have 90 minutes [at the same intensity],” he said.

“We started a bit tense. We need to be more consistent and quick, we need to be more frequent on the play on the forwards and we need to make more changes of play on the wingers. The boys played a sensational match and that must be our starting point.”