Top three in PGA Tour University Class of 2025 standings grouped together at Williams Cup

Arizona State's Josele Ballester (left), North Carolina's David Ford (middle) and Auburn's Brendan Valdes ahead of the first round of the 2024 Williams Cup. (Photo: PGA Tour University)

It's shaping up to be the tightest race for a PGA Tour card in the history of PGA Tour University.

In 2023, Ludvig Aberg dominated his competition en route to becoming the first college player to earn a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour U. Last year, after dealing with an injury in the fall, Michael Thorbjornsen also had a relatively straight path to earning his card.

This time, it's all up for grabs.

The race for the top spot in the PGA Tour University Class of 2025 standings has numerous players in position to earn a PGA Tour card, which is awarded after the final stroke-play round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Golf Championship. And this week, the top three players in the standings got a first-hand look at their competition in North Carolina.

The Tar Heels men's golf team is hosting the Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, featuring some of the top teams from across the country in one of the last events this fall.

Included on those teams are some of the top players, like the top four in the PGA Tour University standings.

And Nos. 1, 2 and 3 were grouped together Sunday in the first round.

Auburn's Brendan Valdes, North Carolina's David Ford and Arizona State's Josele Ballester played their opening 18 holes together in the Williams Cup. As if the three of the top amateurs in the world didn't have enough pressure to perform for their teams, there's also the competition for guaranteed job security straight out of college.

Arizona State's Preston Summerhays is also competing, sitting at No. 4 in the standings. He debuted at No. 1 when the Class of 2025 rankings were announced this summer. Also in the field is Louisville's Sebastian Moss, who's No. 8.

Florida's Ian Gilligan, No. 11 in the standings, made the cut this week at the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open, or else he'd also be in the field at the Williams Cup.

With roughly seven months remaining until one of them earns his PGA Tour card, every tournament, round and stroke matters. And at the Williams Cup, the top three are paired together have a little extra pressure than being a counting score for their team Sunday.

