Top Ten
THROUGH MAY 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Perez KC
49
178
60
20
.337
Peña Hou
50
193
63
31
.326
Soto NYY
52
199
62
38
.312
Witt KC
51
198
61
46
.308
Paredes TB
47
172
53
21
.308
Rutschman Bal
45
189
56
26
.296
Altuve Hou
49
203
59
32
.291
K.Tucker Hou
49
177
51
36
.288
Rooker Oak
40
147
42
23
.286
Guerrero Tor
49
188
53
23
.282
Home Runs
K.Tucker, Houston, 17; Henderson, Baltimore, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Soto, New York, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; A.García, Texas, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; 3 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 45; Soto, New York, 41; Perez, Kansas City, 39; K.Tucker, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Henderson, Baltimore, 35; Judge, New York, 35; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 34; Semien, Texas, 34; Witt, Kansas City, 33.
Pitching
Lugo, Kansas City, 7-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-1; Gil, New York, 6-1; Schmidt, New York, 5-2; Rodón, New York, 5-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 5-2; Bello, Boston, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-3; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 5-4; Crochet, Chicago, 5-4.
