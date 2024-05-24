Advertisement

Top Ten

Top Ten
·1 min read

THROUGH MAY 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G

AB

H

R

Pct.

Perez KC

49

178

60

20

.337

Peña Hou

50

193

63

31

.326

Soto NYY

52

199

62

38

.312

Witt KC

51

198

61

46

.308

Paredes TB

47

172

53

21

.308

Rutschman Bal

45

189

56

26

.296

Altuve Hou

49

203

59

32

.291

K.Tucker Hou

49

177

51

36

.288

Rooker Oak

40

147

42

23

.286

Guerrero Tor

49

188

53

23

.282

Home Runs

K.Tucker, Houston, 17; Henderson, Baltimore, 16; Judge, New York, 15; Soto, New York, 13; Stanton, New York, 12; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 12; A.García, Texas, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 45; Soto, New York, 41; Perez, Kansas City, 39; K.Tucker, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Henderson, Baltimore, 35; Judge, New York, 35; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 34; Semien, Texas, 34; Witt, Kansas City, 33.

Pitching

Lugo, Kansas City, 7-1; Skubal, Detroit, 6-1; Gil, New York, 6-1; Schmidt, New York, 5-2; Rodón, New York, 5-2; L.Allen, Cleveland, 5-2; Bello, Boston, 5-2; Berríos, Toronto, 5-3; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 5-4; Crochet, Chicago, 5-4.

The Associated Press

