These top rated grills are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Grilled food and veggies are major indicators of summer and choosing the right grill to get the perfect char is key to your summer fun. Whether you're grilling on the patio, backyard, park, or even your countertop, there are a few top rated options for you on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Apartment dwellers should check out the George Foreman Electric Grill for $71.17 ($28.82 off) to make burgers in the comfort of your home. George Foreman is an iconic brand and our Reviewed best indoor grill roundup named a similar model the best value deal. This particular model comes with a stand to make it work in a backyard or on a balcony, too.

If you're a serious grill master looking for a heavy-duty smoker, we have the pick for you. This Prime Day you can score the Traegar Pro Series 575 Grill & Smoker for $699 ($100 off). While we haven't officially tested this Traegar model—we limited our testing to the best affordable smokers—our expert tester has used Traegers in the past and found it to be a great brand.

Here are the top picks to get quality grills for your summer—and save some dough for your burgers.

