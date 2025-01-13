Top-ranked UCLA women to play Penn State in Long Beach after game moved due to wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Top-ranked UCLA’s game against Penn State on Wednesday is being moved to Long Beach State’s campus because of concerns about the ongoing deadly wildfires.

The women's game will be played at Walter Pyramid, about 35 miles from UCLA’s campus in Westwood, which is not far from the Palisades fire that has yet to be contained.

UCLA has canceled in-person classes through Jan. 17.

The Nittany Lions played No. 4 USC on Sunday at Galen Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Northwestern, which had been set to play the Los Angeles schools on Sunday and Wednesday, declined to travel because of concern about the fires even though UCLA had offered to play its game at an off-campus location.

The Associated Press