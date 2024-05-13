Who are the top high school football players in North Carolina? Here are our rankings
Providence Day offensive lineman David Sanders sits atop The Charlotte Observer’s annual rankings of the top 25 high school football players in North Carolina.
The rankings include the best players in the class of 2025, players who will be seniors in high school this fall.
Sanders is a 6-foot-7, 270-pound left tackle and has been named a five-star recruit by most recruiting services. He’s also been ranked as high as the No. 1 overall player in his class and is currently ranked No. 2 nationally by Rivals and 247sports and No. 4 by ESPN.
Sanders has more than 40 Division I major college offers and took an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend. He has offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. The 247 Sports’ “crystal ball,” which the service uses to predict a recruit’s eventual destination, has Sanders “100 percent” heading to Clemson.
Last season, Gatorade named Sanders as its N.C. player of the year after he helped Providence Day’s offense produce more than 3,700 passing yards in 13 games, while averaging 8.6 yards per rushing attempt. Despite playing nearly all season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, Sanders graded out at 93 percent as an offensive lineman and had 11 pancake blocks. On defense, he had 24 tackles, four sacks and 32 quarterback hurries.
“David is an exceptional young man and a model student-athlete — he’s also the most gifted player I’ve ever coached,” Providence Day School head coach Chad Grier said. “He can dominate on both sides of the ball and is always a threat to block a kick. When we turn him loose, he’s an unstoppable force and fun to watch. He also has authentic charisma and leadership skills on the field that naturally influences teammates to follow his example. But it’s his ability to remain humble, grounded, hardworking and team-first that truly separates him.”
North Carolina’s Top 25 recruits
Rk.
Name
School
Pos., Height, Weight
Height, Weight
College
1.
David Sanders
Providence Day
OL
6-7, 275
Undecided
2.
Jordan Young
Monroe
ATH
6-0, 185
Undecided
3.
Isaiah Campbell
Southern Durham
DL
6-3, 245
Clemson
4.
Brian Rowe
JM Robinson
WR
6-0, 175
South Carolina
5.
Grimsley
DL
6-3, 245
Undecided
6.
Shamarius Peterkin
Mount Tabor
WR
6-2, 175
Undecided
7.
Traquin Watson
North Johnston
LB
6-4, 205
Undecided
8.
JaDon Blair
Mount Tabor
DB
6-4, 185
Undecided
9.
Kaegan Chambers
Monroe
ATH
6-1, 150
Undecided
10.
Tylik Mitchell
Southern Nash
RB
5-11, 180
Undecided
11.
Taeshawn Alston
Vance County
DL
6-4, 225
Undecided
12.
Bryce Baker
East Forsyth
QB
6-3, 200
North Carolina
13.
Trajen Odom
Weddington
DL
6-5, 275
Undecided
14.
Gus Ritchey
Northwood
ATH
6-3, 230
N.C. State
15.
Tai Buster
AL Brown
OL
6-3, 280
Auburn
16.
Jerel Bolder
Forest Hills
WR
6-0, 195
Undecided
17.
Isaiah Deloatch
Hillside
LB
6-1, 210
Rutgers
18.
Jamien Little
Hickory
WR
6-1, 175
Wake Forest
19.
Nasir Newkirk
Dudley
WR
6-2, 185
Undecided
20.
Koredell Bartley
Dudley
WR
5-11, 180
South Florida
21.
Trey Blue
Cary
OL
6-5, 310
North Carolina
22.
Arrion Concepcion
Chambers
WR
5-9, 170
Undecided
23.
Braxton Winston
Providence Day
DB
5-11, 170
Wake Forest
24.
Michael Gibbs
Hoggard
OL
6-4, 305
Undecided
25.
Charles House
North Mecklenburg
DL
6-3, 290
Undecided