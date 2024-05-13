Advertisement

Who are the top high school football players in North Carolina? Here are our rankings

Langston Wertz Jr.
·3 min read
Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com

Providence Day offensive lineman David Sanders sits atop The Charlotte Observer’s annual rankings of the top 25 high school football players in North Carolina.

The rankings include the best players in the class of 2025, players who will be seniors in high school this fall.

Sanders is a 6-foot-7, 270-pound left tackle and has been named a five-star recruit by most recruiting services. He’s also been ranked as high as the No. 1 overall player in his class and is currently ranked No. 2 nationally by Rivals and 247sports and No. 4 by ESPN.

Sanders has more than 40 Division I major college offers and took an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend. He has offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. The 247 Sports’ “crystal ball,” which the service uses to predict a recruit’s eventual destination, has Sanders “100 percent” heading to Clemson.

Last season, Gatorade named Sanders as its N.C. player of the year after he helped Providence Day’s offense produce more than 3,700 passing yards in 13 games, while averaging 8.6 yards per rushing attempt. Despite playing nearly all season with a torn labrum in his shoulder, Sanders graded out at 93 percent as an offensive lineman and had 11 pancake blocks. On defense, he had 24 tackles, four sacks and 32 quarterback hurries.

“David is an exceptional young man and a model student-athlete — he’s also the most gifted player I’ve ever coached,” Providence Day School head coach Chad Grier said. “He can dominate on both sides of the ball and is always a threat to block a kick. When we turn him loose, he’s an unstoppable force and fun to watch. He also has authentic charisma and leadership skills on the field that naturally influences teammates to follow his example. But it’s his ability to remain humble, grounded, hardworking and team-first that truly separates him.”

North Carolina’s Top 25 recruits

Rk.

Name

School

Pos., Height, Weight

Height, Weight

College

1.

David Sanders

Providence Day

OL

6-7, 275

Undecided

2.

Jordan Young

Monroe

ATH

6-0, 185

Undecided

3.

Isaiah Campbell

Southern Durham

DL

6-3, 245

Clemson

4.

Brian Rowe

JM Robinson

WR

6-0, 175

South Carolina

5.

Bryce Davis

Grimsley

DL

6-3, 245

Undecided

6.

Shamarius Peterkin

Mount Tabor

WR

6-2, 175

Undecided

7.

Traquin Watson

North Johnston

LB

6-4, 205

Undecided

8.

JaDon Blair

Mount Tabor

DB

6-4, 185

Undecided

9.

Kaegan Chambers

Monroe

ATH

6-1, 150

Undecided

10.

Tylik Mitchell

Southern Nash

RB

5-11, 180

Undecided

11.

Taeshawn Alston

Vance County

DL

6-4, 225

Undecided

12.

Bryce Baker

East Forsyth

QB

6-3, 200

North Carolina

13.

Trajen Odom

Weddington

DL

6-5, 275

Undecided

14.

Gus Ritchey

Northwood

ATH

6-3, 230

N.C. State

15.

Tai Buster

AL Brown

OL

6-3, 280

Auburn

16.

Jerel Bolder

Forest Hills

WR

6-0, 195

Undecided

17.

Isaiah Deloatch

Hillside

LB

6-1, 210

Rutgers

18.

Jamien Little

Hickory

WR

6-1, 175

Wake Forest

19.

Nasir Newkirk

Dudley

WR

6-2, 185

Undecided

20.

Koredell Bartley

Dudley

WR

5-11, 180

South Florida

21.

Trey Blue

Cary

OL

6-5, 310

North Carolina

22.

Arrion Concepcion

Chambers

WR

5-9, 170

Undecided

23.

Braxton Winston

Providence Day

DB

5-11, 170

Wake Forest

24.

Michael Gibbs

Hoggard

OL

6-4, 305

Undecided

25.

Charles House

North Mecklenburg

DL

6-3, 290

Undecided