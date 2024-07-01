🎥 Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend

Major League Soccer did not disappoint this weekend when it comes to special goals. Let's dig into a few of the best from matchday 23.

Free-kicks don't always crack our top-five, but when you pick your spot like that, you're sure to get a mention.

Orellano is starting to become known for his wonder-goals, and while this is no finish from the halfway line, it's still quite the hit.

Luca Orellano cuts in and finds the top corner to give @fccincinnati the lead. 🔥



📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/d7i9laGq6K pic.twitter.com/cA7Cz0Giwp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2024

3. Max Arfsten vs New England Revolution

The turn, the finish. Pure perfection from Max Arfsten.

A beauty of a goal from Max Arfsten to put Columbus in the lead! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/onH7zA93zt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2024

The former Barcelona man doesn't get his name on the scoresheet all that often, but who cares when the rare goal looks like this?

1. Brian White vs St. Louis City

Whether he meant it or not, this outrageous flick is good enough for number one on our list almost any week this season.

Brian White finds the back of the net again and we're all level. pic.twitter.com/hiAX6ViXgS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2024

There were some stunning goals in MLS this past weekend. Which one was your favorite?