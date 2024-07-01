Advertisement

🎥 Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend

adam booker
·2 min read
�� Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend
🎥 Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend

Major League Soccer did not disappoint this weekend when it comes to special goals. Let's dig into a few of the best from matchday 23.

5. Pedro Santos vs New York Red Bulls

Free-kicks don't always crack our top-five, but when you pick your spot like that, you're sure to get a mention.

4. Luca Orellano vs FC Dallas

Orellano is starting to become known for his wonder-goals, and while this is no finish from the halfway line, it's still quite the hit.

3. Max Arfsten vs New England Revolution

The turn, the finish. Pure perfection from Max Arfsten.

2. Jordi Alba vs Nashville

The former Barcelona man doesn't get his name on the scoresheet all that often, but who cares when the rare goal looks like this?

1. Brian White vs St. Louis City

Whether he meant it or not, this outrageous flick is good enough for number one on our list almost any week this season.

There were some stunning goals in MLS this past weekend. Which one was your favorite?