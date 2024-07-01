🎥 Top 5️⃣ MLS goals of the weekend
Major League Soccer did not disappoint this weekend when it comes to special goals. Let's dig into a few of the best from matchday 23.
5. Pedro Santos vs New York Red Bulls
Free-kicks don't always crack our top-five, but when you pick your spot like that, you're sure to get a mention.
Free-kick perfection from Pedro Santos! 🎯
📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/NVQtRIEt1E pic.twitter.com/7wZpoj8MW4
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2024
4. Luca Orellano vs FC Dallas
Orellano is starting to become known for his wonder-goals, and while this is no finish from the halfway line, it's still quite the hit.
Luca Orellano cuts in and finds the top corner to give @fccincinnati the lead. 🔥
📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/d7i9laGq6K pic.twitter.com/cA7Cz0Giwp
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2024
3. Max Arfsten vs New England Revolution
The turn, the finish. Pure perfection from Max Arfsten.
A beauty of a goal from Max Arfsten to put Columbus in the lead! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/onH7zA93zt
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2024
2. Jordi Alba vs Nashville
The former Barcelona man doesn't get his name on the scoresheet all that often, but who cares when the rare goal looks like this?
Don Jordi Alba ✨😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Klykark5F6
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 30, 2024
1. Brian White vs St. Louis City
Whether he meant it or not, this outrageous flick is good enough for number one on our list almost any week this season.
Brian White finds the back of the net again and we're all level. pic.twitter.com/hiAX6ViXgS
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2024
There were some stunning goals in MLS this past weekend. Which one was your favorite?