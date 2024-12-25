Top 2024 LPGA stories (by readership)

To say the PGA Tour was a wild ride in 2024 is to simplify a season that had a little bit of everything. As our Adam Schupak wrote, the biggest story of the year had little to do with on-course performance, as the No. 1 player, a guy known for driving an old truck and leading a quiet life, was arrested during a major tournament.

Also, continued drama with a potential merger or agreement with LIV Golf provided a constant background hum that players and executives couldn't avoid.

And Golfweek had another banner year covering the PGA Tour. With Schupak, Eamon Lynch, Cameron Jourdan, Riley Hamel, David Dusek, Todd Kelly and others leading the way, the visitor numbers continued to climb, proving that breaking news was a strategy to keep readers engaged.

Now, without further ado, here are the top 10 stories (from No. 1 down) as clicked on by readers of Golfweek in 2024:

