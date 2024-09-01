Top 10 most expensive Italy players in 2024-25 transfer window: Calafiori, Buongiorno, Retegui

After the close of the summer transfer window in the majority of European leagues on Friday, we can now confirm the most expensive Italy players who moved clubs in the summer of 2024.

Riccardo Calafiori became the most expensive Italy international to seal a move this summer when he joined Arsenal in a €50m deal shortly after the conclusion of business at EURO 2024. He has recently made his debut in the Premier League, but has not yet started under Mikel Arteta.

The second most expensive Italy player in the 2024 summer window was another centre-back in Alessandro Buongiorno, who was one of the earlier movers when he joined Napoli for a fee of around €35m from Torino.

There is another defender (of sorts) in the top five most expensive Italy players this summer, but the third spot is claimed by centre-forward Mateo Retegui, who replaced his injured international colleague Gianluca Scamacca following a €22m move from Genoa.

Check out the list of most expensive Italy players to complete a transfer this summer.

Top 10 most expensive Italy players in summer transfer window

* = on loan with buy option, which can become an obligation

All figures include bonuses, add-ons and buy-options