The top 10 Heisman Trophy contenders entering the college football season

Former LSU star Jayden Daniels won't be around to defend his Heisman Trophy, leaving the race for college football's premier individual award open to another handful of SEC quarterbacks.

Passers from the conference have taken home the Heisman in three of the past five years; counting former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, the SEC has won four of the past five overall. This preseason, the top tier of Heisman favorites includes Texas junior Quinn Ewers, Georgia senior Carson Beck and Alabama junior Jalen Milroe.

Joining this group in the preseason Heisman conversation are a handful of quarterback transfers in the Big Ten and ACC, one running back from the Big 12 and two of the biggest wild cards in the early race: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

Ewers broke through in 2023, tossing 22 touchdowns and completing 69% of his throws in leading Texas to the Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth. Experience played a big role in his growth as a second-year starter. Could Arch Manning's hyped arrival have also sparked Ewers' growth? With the Longhorns a major playoff contender as new members of the SEC, the junior has a budding Heisman campaign that's hard to ignore.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers signals at the line of scrimmage during his team's game in 2022 against Iowa State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

QB Carson Beck, Georgia

Beck was one of the breakout stars of last season after stepping in seamlessly for Stetson Bennett. Beck would best Bennett's 2022 numbers in completion percentage (72.4% to 68.3%), yards per attempt (9.5 to 9.1), efficiency rating (167.9 to 161.2) and touchdown-to-interception ratio. Now established as one of the top quarterbacks in the FBS and with Georgia the favorite for the national title, Beck is entrenched at or near the top of the Heisman pecking order.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

After starting at Central Florida and spending one year at Oklahoma, Gabriel will finish his college career as the successor to Bo Nix at Oregon. That Nix went from a slight disappointment during his stint at Auburn to ridiculously productive with the Ducks obviously bodes well for Gabriel's success in this system. There's no questioning his experience and ability to lead an offense. But Gabriel and Oregon have to hit the ground running in the move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

It's pretty clear at this point: Kalen DeBoer develops elite quarterbacks. His next pupil has already established himself as a top-level Power Four starter after overcoming a spotty start to 2023 to account for more than 3,300 yards of total offense and 35 combined touchdowns. After working wonders with Michael Penix Jr. at Washington, DeBoer gets to build an offense around one of the most athletic, strong-armed quarterbacks in the country.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Gordon is the one non-quarterback really in the Heisman mix after leading the Bowl Subdivision last season in rushing yards (1,732) and finishing second in touchdowns (21). As the focal point of Oklahoma State's offense, he could exceed those totals if the Cowboys can find some balance in the passing game. But Gordon's recent arrest on DUI charges could complicate his Heisman candidacy, even if coach Mike Gundy said he won't miss any playing time.

QB Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard struggled early in his career at Kansas State before developing into one of the top players in the Big 12, leading to his offseason transfer to Ohio State. The Buckeyes are loaded across the entire defense and loaded in the backfield with two of the best running backs in the country, giving Howard and a slightly rebuilt receiver corps time to round into form before October games against Iowa and Oregon.

QB Cam Ward, Miami

Ward considered heading to the NFL after spending the 2023 at Washington State but eventually pulled his name out of the draft. In choosing Miami instead, the former Championship Subdivision standout becomes the leader of a team with immense potential but much to prove. Ward has tossed 48 touchdowns against 16 interceptions the past two years and marks a huge upgrade as the Hurricanes look to leap into playoff contention.

QB Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Iamaleava is by far the least experienced quarterback with legitimate Heisman odds; he made just 45 attempts as a true freshman in 2023, completing 28 passes for 314 yards. But what he has is the skill set to burst onto the national scene and the offense to immediately excel. Since Josh Heupel took over in 2021, Tennessee quarterbacks have combined for 93 touchdowns against only 11 interceptions.

QB Shedeur Sanders and CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Ranked individually among the top players in college football, Sanders and Hunter have name recognition, a track record of high-level production and the eyeballs that come with starring for one of the most-watched programs in the country. Heisman-winning campaigns have been built on less. But there's a catch: Colorado might be better, but the Buffaloes won't rank among the best teams in the FBS – and that's become pretty much a must-have prerequisite for Heisman contention. Sanders and Hunter might have to settle for two of the top spots in next year's NFL draft.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heisman Trophy contenders for college football season ranked