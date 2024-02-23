Advertisement

Top 10 best 40 times in NFL combine history

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
Speed is something you cannot teach, and that's the reason so many NFL put a premium on finding the fastest players when they are scouting them at the combine in Indianapolis.

Whether that speed translates into ultimate and sustained NFL success is a different story, but many collegiate player's draft stock has improved because of the numbers they put up at the combine.

At the scouting combine, which starts next week, players are given two chances to run the 40-yard dash, and the best time of two will be recorded as official.

Here are the top 10 fastest 40-yard dashes at the NFL scouting combine

1. John Ross, WR, Washington — 4.22 seconds (2017)

2. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor — 4.23 seconds (2022)

3. Chris Johnson, RB, East Carolina — 4.24 seconds (2008)

4. Rondel Menendez, WR, Kentucky — 4.24 seconds (1999)

5. Dri Archer, RB, Kent State — 4.26 seconds (2014)

The NFL scouting combine is a vital cog in the pre-draft evaluation process.
6. Tariq Woolen, DB, UTSA — 4.26 seconds (2022)

7. Jerome Mathis, WR, Hampton — 4.26 seconds (2005)

DJ Turner, CB, Michigan — 4.26 seconds (2023)

8. Marquise Goodwin, WR, Texas — 4.27 seconds (2013)

9. Stanford Routt, CB, Houston — 4.27 seconds (2005)

10. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama — 4.27 seconds (2020)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best 40 times in NFL combine history