Too close for comfort? 3 takeaways from UNC basketball’s season-opening win over Elon

Season opener or warmup game?

For North Carolina’s Tar Heels, taking on Elon at the Smith Center seemingly would offer a little of both. At least, it seemed that way before the opening tip Monday.

The Heels, ranked No. 9 in preseason, were expected to win decisively before their big trip to Kansas. UNC did win, but not decisively, beating the Phoenix, 90-76.

R.J. Davis had a game-high 24 points for the Tar Heels. Elliot Cadeau had 17 points and Seth Trimble 15.

North Carolina’s first road game, Friday at Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse, will give the Heels a chance to see how they match up against the nation’s top-ranked team — in the infamous “Phog,” if you will, on the Jayhawks’ home court.

But first things first. Elon was 13-19 a year ago and huge underdogs Monday. UNC sent out a starting lineup led by R.J. Davis, last season’s ACC player of the year, along with Cadeau, Trimble and big men Jalen Washington and Jae’Lyn Withers.

Elon countered with a point zone defense that had 7-foot-4 Matthew Van Komen in the middle and was effective enough for much of the game. Senior Sam Sherry, and sophomores T.J. Simpkins and Nick Dorn made enough shots to keep Elon close and keep Tar Heel fan restless.

The Phoenix kept pushing. A 14-0 run in the second half wiped out a 12-point lead by the Heels before a pair of baskets by Davis — his 3-pointer gave UNC a 74-71 lead with 6:02 left.

Three takeaways from the game:

Davis was clutch

The late-game run by the Phoenix created some serious angst in the Smith Center. But R.J. Davis restored order, his experience, maturity and cool the difference.

After Elon’s 14-0 run, Davis calmly drained a shot. Then, open in the right corner, Davis drilled a 3-pointer for a 74-71 lead.

Cadeau followed with a 3-pointer for a six-point lead, then was fouled on a drive. The initial call was an intentional foul by Elon’s Sam Sherry, which was reviewed and then upheld — a flagrant-1 foul, two shots and the ball.

Elon coach Billy Taylor did not like the call. And after Cadeau made one of the two free throws and Jalen Washington an inside basket, it was 80-71, UNC.

Davis took it from there.

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) drives to the basket against Elon’s Andrew King (10) during the first half on Monday, November 4, 2024 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Good start for Heels

Hubert Davis had to like what he saw early in the game, if not late.

Cadeau, who struggled on 3-pointers last season, knocked down his first of the new season. Withers did the same. The Heels took care of the basketball and rebounded well enough.

The Tar Heels did not have turnover for the first 13 minutes of the game – until Cadeau rushed a pass in transition that was picked off near midcourt. Midway through the second half, that still was the only UNC turnover.

Cadeau is a year older but also stronger in appearance and fearless with the ball. Against the zone, he was able to penetrate off the dribble, drawing fouls or finding the open man, finishing with eight assists.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis directs Jae’Lyn Withers (24) during the first half against Elon on Monday, November 4, 2024 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Withers has the touch

The cheers were a little louder in the first half when Withers did not hesitate and nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing. Moments later, he did it again.

Few will forget the missed 3-pointer Withers had against Alabama last season in the NCAA Tournament. He won’t. And he had to endure quite a bit because of it.

With UNC leading 85-84 and barely a minute left in the Sweet 16 game in Los Angeles, and 15 seconds left on the shot clock, Withers put up a 3 from the top of the key that missed. The Crimson Tide earned an 89-87 win, ending the Heels’ season — but not the criticism.

Social media can be harsh, and it was on Withers, who shot 21% on 3’s for the season.

“It took a heavy toll on the mental,” Withers said in preseason. “I took a full-blown break from hoops and came back feeling pretty fresh and ready to get to work.”

And putting the miss behind him?

“More fuel to the fire, made me want to work harder,” he said.